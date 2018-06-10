Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'Excited' Salah misses Egypt's first training session in Russia


Football 'Excited' Salah misses Egypt's first training session in Russia

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah sat out Egypt training again on Sunday following the north Africans' arrival in Grozny ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mohamed Salah talks to journalists during a training of Egyptian team at the Akhmat Arena stadium in Grozny play

Mohamed Salah talks to journalists during a training of Egyptian team at the Akhmat Arena stadium in Grozny

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah sat out Egypt training again on Sunday following the north Africans' arrival in Grozny ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Nursing a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final -- which Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid -- Salah did come out onto the pitch in Grozny accompanied by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov to greet fans eager to catch a glimpse of the English Premier League player of the year.

Salah is facing a race against time to be fit to lead Egypt in Russia since injuring his shoulder when Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground on May 26.

After arriving from Cairo, Egypt's players and Argentinean coach Hector Cuper made a beeline to the Akhmat-Arena stadium in Russia's Chechen Republic.

The Pharaohs are set to play their first World Cup game on Friday against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg.

"I'm excited. God willing I'm well-prepared and things are going well and my morale is high," Salah told AFP.

"I cannot say what we're going to reach, but the players' ambitions are high and I hope we get a good result."

At the stadium, some Egyptian medical students residing in Grozny were amongst 8,000 fans present to see Salah, who should be one of the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or this year, alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar of Brazil.

"The Egyptian team is to us like the (Russian Premier League) Akhmat team, and we are happy to welcome them," Kadyrov, the president of this majority-Muslim region of Russia, told AFP.

"Mohamed Salah is a good player and he is among the best in the world."

Team doctor Mohamed Abou al-Ela admitted Salah was unlikely to play in Egypt's opening Group A match.

"He still feels pain... this type of injury needs a recovery period of three weeks before going back to the field," said Abou el-Ela.

He may yet be fit to face Russia on June 19 in Saint Petersburg, though, and then Saudi Arabia on June 25 in Volgograd.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: World Cup hopefuls France arrive in Russia Football World Cup hopefuls France arrive in Russia
Football: Neymar scores stunner for Brazil as Ronaldo trains in Russia Football Neymar scores stunner for Brazil as Ronaldo trains in Russia
Football: Lost bag hiccup delays start of Iceland's World Cup adventure Football Lost bag hiccup delays start of Iceland's World Cup adventure
Football: Russia recruits army of volunteers for World Cup Football Russia recruits army of volunteers for World Cup
Football: Guardiola hits back at Toure's racism jibes Football Guardiola hits back at Toure's racism jibes
Football: Indian captain Chhetri equals Messi's tally of 64 goals Football Indian captain Chhetri equals Messi's tally of 64 goals

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
2 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for defilementbullet
3 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
4 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
5 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
6 Back to the roots Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coastbullet
7 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays...bullet
8 #Number12 Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition...bullet
9 GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure...bullet
10 Revelations Nii Lante reveals Black Stars players...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 Betraying the Gamebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Former Wales' manager Chris Coleman has been made coach of Hebei China Fortune
Football Birthday boy Chris Coleman gifted China club job
Anas Exposé 'I was given a gift, not bribe' – Saani Daara
Neymar celebrates after scoring in Brazil's 3-0 friendly win in Austria
Football Neymar on target again as Brazil beat Austria
Egypt's Mohamed Salah hopes he will be cleared for take off at the World Cup after his Champions League final injury
Football Salah's World Cup fitness uncertain as Egypt arrive in Russia