Home > Sports > Football >

FA critical of Burnley fans over Bong taunts


Football FA critical of Burnley fans over Bong taunts

The Football Association has condemned the Burnley fans who taunted Brighton defender Gaetan Bong during Saturday's goalless draw at Turf Moor.

  • Published:
Brighton defender Gaetan Bong (R) - FA condemns taunts he received from Burnley fans on Saturday play

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong (R) - FA condemns taunts he received from Burnley fans on Saturday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Football Association has condemned the Burnley fans who taunted Brighton defender Gaetan Bong during Saturday's goalless draw at Turf Moor.

Cameroon international Bong accused West Bromwich Albion forward Jay Rodriguez, a former Burnley player, of racially abusing him during a match in January.

That charge was found not proven but the FA said it was satisfied the complaint was "made in absolute good faith", prompting a disagreement between the feuding players on social media.

Bong was subjected to prolonged booing throughout the match against Burnley and also had to endure ugly chants from Clarets supporters.

"The FA considers the behaviour of some supporters on Saturday towards Gaetan Bong to be unacceptable," a statement read.

"It needs repeating, following the recent disciplinary matter, that there was no suggestion by any party involved in that case that the player made a malicious or fabricated complaint.

"The FA was wholly satisfied that the complaint was made in absolute good faith.

"The FA takes all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and continues to encourage all participants who believe that they have been the subject of or witness to discriminatory abuse to report this through the appropriate channels."

Speaking after the game, Brighton manager Chris Hughton had said: "I would have to say that I thought the reaction of the Burnley supporters towards Gaetan every time he got the ball was shameful, I really do."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome Football Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome
Football: For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments Football For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments
Football: Kane keen for strong finish with Spurs ahead of World Cup Football Kane keen for strong finish with Spurs ahead of World Cup
Ex-Ghana International: 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba
Football: Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations Football Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations
Ghana Football Association: Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's 0-1 win...bullet
5 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
8 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our...bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping...bullet
10 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Erstwhile GFA Vice President George Afriyie letter of appreciation to GFA
France midfielder Blaise Matuidi (C) celebrates with Juventus teammate Gonzalo Higuain
Football Italian league probe Matuidi racist abuse claims
US President Donald Trump asked Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to support the US bid for the 2026 World Cup
Football Trump tells Nigeria, other Africans to back US World Cup bid
Barcelona fans wave flags at a parade on Monday to celebrate the club's 25th La Liga title.
Football Barcelona celebrates La Liga, Copa del Rey double win