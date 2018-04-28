Home > Sports > Football >

Fabregas lifts Chelsea in race for top four finish


Football Fabregas lifts Chelsea in race for top four finish

Chelsea kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as Blues boss Antonio Conte claimed his 50th Premier League win thanks to a Cesc Fabregas rocket in Saturday's 1-0 success at Swansea.

  • Published:
Cesc Fabregas (R) celebrates with Chelsea teammates after scoring his first goal since August to secure a precious 1-0 win at Swansea play

Cesc Fabregas (R) celebrates with Chelsea teammates after scoring his first goal since August to secure a precious 1-0 win at Swansea

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as Blues boss Antonio Conte claimed his 50th Premier League win thanks to a Cesc Fabregas rocket in Saturday's 1-0 success at Swansea.

Fabregas's fine strike came in the fourth minute and the midfielder's 50th Premier League goal was enough to give Chelsea their fourth successive victory in all competitions.

Chelsea, in fifth, are hard on Tottenham's heels in the battle for a top four finish.

They trail fourth-placed Tottenham by two points ahead of their London rivals' clash with Watford on Monday.

Swansea remain firmly in relegation danger and Carlos Carvalhal's side are now only a point above Southampton, with a crunch battle looming against the Saints in the last week of the season.

Swansea will feel they might have had a penalty in the second half when Gary Cahill trod on substitute Nathan Dyer's foot, but referee Jonathan Moss waved away their claims.

There was also a late bust-up between the Chelsea skipper and Jordan Ayew after the Swansea striker shoved the defender in the back with a late challenge, although Cahill went down holding his head.

Chelsea went ahead with a goal of remarkable simplicity in the fourth minute, but which was all too easy for the liking of Carvalhal.

Andy King lost possession in midfield, which allowed Eden Hazard to dance around Ki Sung-Yueng and play in Fabregas who curled the ball first time beyond keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

It was Fabregas's first goal since August and both he and Hazard looked dangerous whenever they ran at a disorganised Swansea defence.

Hacked down

Swansea's best early opportunity came when Martin Olsson's swinging cross was met by Connor Roberts, but the full-back was unable to direct his header.

It was a rare attack from Swansea, who looked vulnerable in defence without injured skipper Federico Fernandez.

Victor Moses surged into the box and his shot was deflected for a corner from which Olivier Giroud's glancing header flew just wide.

Moss angered the home crowd with a series of decisions that went against them – most notably when a free-kick was given against Jordan Ayew, even though it was the Swansea striker who was hacked down.

Swansea found more attacking thrust at the start of the second half and Andre Ayew came close to an equaliser when he got on the end of Olsson's whipped cross but headed over.

Suddenly, Chelsea looked more vulnerable, but Swansea have struggled to score goals all season.

Without loan striker Tammy Abraham, who wasn't eligible to face his parent club Chelsea, they lacked punch in the penalty area.

Giroud sent a header on target that Fabianski saved and Emerson also tested the Swansea keeper before Swansea next went near following a run to the byline by Dyer.

Andre Ayew then had Swansea's best chance of an equaliser when he made room for himself on the edge of the box, rounded Cahill, but curled his shot wide of the far post.

Chelsea looked shaky and survived a penalty appeal when Gary Cahill stepped on the foot of Dyer, but was considered to have played the ball first.

Substitute Tom Carroll then drilled a low shot inches wide of the far post and Wayne Routledge tested Thibaut Courtois with another low drive.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter Football Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter
Football: Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge Football Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge
South African Premiership: Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title South African Premiership Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title
Ghana Premier League: Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman Ghana Premier League Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman
Football: Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger Football Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger
Football: Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City Football Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal...bullet
5 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
7 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
8 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
9 Good Work Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight...bullet
10 Football Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018
Football Juventus keep control of title race with dramatic late show at Inter
Man of the moment: Chelsea goal scorer Cesc Fabregas
Football Goals are missing ingredient for Conte and Chelsea
Memphis Depay continued his hot streak of form as Lyon beat Nantes
Football Depay stars as Lyon beat Nantes to go second
Kingsley Sarfo Ghana midfielder to be prosecuted for rape in Sweden