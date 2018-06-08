Pulse.com.gh logo
Fekir to join Liverpool from Lyon: reports


Lyon captain Nabil Fekir is set to become Liverpool's latest signing in a £53 million ($71 million, 60 million euro) deal, according to British press reports on Thursday.

  • Published:
(AFP)
Looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the Champions League final last month, Liverpool have already bolstered their midfield options for next season with the arrivals of Fabinho from Monaco and Naby Keita, in a deal agreed with RB Leipzig last summer.

Fekir, who can play in both midfield or attack, is set to fill the creative void left by the January departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The 24-year-old is part of the France squad for the upcoming World Cup.

And Liverpool are keen to close the deal before Fekir jets off to Russia following France's final warm-up friendly against the United States on Saturday.

"Talks between the clubs could conclude on Friday about a deal that may amount to 60m euros," reported the BBC.

Fekir scored 24 goals this season to help qualify Lyon for the Champions League by finishing third in Ligue 1.

Liverpool, though, have much higher ambitions after missing out on a sixth European Cup success by losing 3-1 in the Champions League final to Real Madrid on May 26.

As well as going one step further in the Champions League, Liverpool are aiming to close the gap on Premier League champions Manchester City to end a 28-year wait since they last won the English title.

