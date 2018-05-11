Home > Sports > Football >

Ferguson's son thanks fans for support after father's haemorrhage


Football Ferguson's son thanks fans for support after father's haemorrhage

Alex Ferguson's son Darren thanked football fans on Friday for the "overwhelming" support after the former Manchester United manager suffered a brain haemorrhage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United won 38 trophies under Alex Ferguson play

Manchester United won 38 trophies under Alex Ferguson

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alex Ferguson's son Darren thanked football fans on Friday for the "overwhelming" support after the former Manchester United manager suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson senior, who won 38 trophies during a 26-year reign at Old Trafford underwent emergency surgery after falling ill last Saturday.

United announced on Wednesday that he was no longer in intensive care and was being treated as an inpatient.

Darren Ferguson, manager of third-tier Doncaster Rovers, missed his side's final game of the League One season to be at his father's bedside, and thanked supporters of his club and the wider sporting world for their well wishes.

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank the huge number of people who have been kind enough to send messages of support during a difficult time," he told the club's official website.

"It has been overwhelming to read how many people care and that they are thinking of my dad and willing his recovery."

He also thanked medical staff who had treated his father, adding: "We continue to request privacy during this vital period of recovery."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Premier League: Mohammed Salah sweeps multiple awards on Thursday night Premier League Mohammed Salah sweeps multiple awards on Thursday night
Mega projects: Morocco decide to go ahead 2026 World Cup projects win or lose Mega projects Morocco decide to go ahead 2026 World Cup projects win or lose
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid relegation Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid relegation
Young hopeful: Sylvester Botchway looks forward to a Black Satellites call-up Young hopeful Sylvester Botchway looks forward to a Black Satellites call-up
African Youth Championship Qualifiers: Jimmy Kobblah names Black Satellites line-up for Algeria clash African Youth Championship Qualifiers Jimmy Kobblah names Black Satellites line-up for Algeria clash
Football: Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move Football Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
4 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
5 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in...bullet
6 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new Black...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Bayern Munich youngster...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

German giants Hamburg, pictured here with English great kevin Keegan, risk their first ever relegation this weekend
Football Five things to look for in the Bundesliga
Leeds goalkeeper Andy Lonergan gives the thumbs up to fans as the team arrive for a friendly against Myanmar in Mandalay
Football Fans welcome Leeds as controversial Myanmar tour nears end
France 2018 Yusif Basigi names provisional Black Princesses squad ahead of World Cup
World Best Never? I was better than Cristiano Ronaldo in my prime-Dong Bortey