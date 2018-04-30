Home > Sports > Football >

Ferrari are faster admits lucky Hamilton


Football Ferrari are faster admits lucky Hamilton

A subdued Lewis Hamilton admitted he had been lucky Monday after taking the drivers’ championship lead with his opportunistic victory in Sunday’s chaotic crash-strewn Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

  • Published:
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton avoids all the mayhem to win in Baku but concedes Ferrari are faster play

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton avoids all the mayhem to win in Baku but concedes Ferrari are faster

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A subdued Lewis Hamilton admitted he had been lucky Monday after taking the drivers’ championship lead with his opportunistic victory in Sunday’s chaotic crash-strewn Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

There were no whoops of delight and no celebrations following his first win in seven races dating back to last October, but a serious realisation that he and his Mercedes team have their work cut out to stay on top.

On a day of gusty wind, unlikely accidents, abandoned debris interventions and two safety cars, the defending four-time world champion had struggled for pace, but avoided serious trouble.

While his team-mate Valtteri Bottas fell victim to a puncture caused by a piece of metal debris and title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari out-braked himself in a wild lunge for glory, Hamilton tip-toed through the mayhem.

As Red Bull’s two battling tyros Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen resolved their tussle by crashing and others banged wheels, hit walls and ran off, the 33-year-old Englishman relied on concentration and perseverance.

"I remember my dad always told me ‘never give up, always keep going'," he said afterwards as others wept and argued. "I never expected it, but I had to take it.

"Valtteri deserved to win. That’s why I went to see him and console him straight after the race. He was so unfortunate."

It was Hamilton’s 63rd victory and curiously confirmed that he is not racing with the same raw elan as his youth, but with a more measured sense of craft and aplomb – a mixture that may be less spectacular, but could assist him more in gathering the points for a fifth title.

He knows, however, that in Sunday’s race he was hardly the leading man and that his car was unable to match the Ferraris in an unpredictable contest that maintained the craziness of the season to date.

"That was just a brutal race and it was probably exactly what the fans want to see at a Grand Prix," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"It was twists and turns at every point."

As the teams packed up to return to Europe and the Spanish Grand Prix next month, it was clear to Hamilton and Wolff that they need to find an upgrade for their car that makes the tyres work faster.

"We’ve got a lot of work to do, definitely," said Hamilton.

"We are still behind. Today I was lucky. I struggled all weekend and I am struggling to find the car’s potential. Their pure pace is ahead of ours at the moment.

"There were a lot of faults in the race, which is rare for me. I struggled with the car, struggled with the tyres.

"I've definitely got to go away from here and work even harder to make sure that there's not a repeat performance-wise of this weekend."

"The biggest issue is the tyres," he added. "I don't believe their car is much better than ours, if at all, it's just that they are using their tyres better."

Wolff added that the next race in Barcelona may be a key pointer.

"We didn’t have the pace we needed," he said.

"Whatever the reason, Ferrari currently possess a faster package. They are quickest so Barcelona will be interesting because we were quickest there in testing."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome Football Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome
Football: For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments Football For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments
Football: Kane keen for strong finish with Spurs ahead of World Cup Football Kane keen for strong finish with Spurs ahead of World Cup
Ex-Ghana International: 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba
Football: Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations Football Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations
Ghana Football Association: Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's 0-1 win...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
8 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our...bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak's second-half...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Erstwhile GFA Vice President George Afriyie letter of appreciation to GFA
France midfielder Blaise Matuidi (C) celebrates with Juventus teammate Gonzalo Higuain
Football Italian league probe Matuidi racist abuse claims
US President Donald Trump asked Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to support the US bid for the 2026 World Cup
Football Trump tells Nigeria, other Africans to back US World Cup bid
Barcelona fans wave flags at a parade on Monday to celebrate the club's 25th La Liga title.
Football Barcelona celebrates La Liga, Copa del Rey double win