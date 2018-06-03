Home > Sports > Football >

Fiery Alli vows to keep cool at World Cup


Football Fiery Alli vows to keep cool at World Cup

Fiery England star Dele Alli has promised to keep his cool at the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England's midfielder Dele Alli has promised not to lose his temper at the World Cup play

England's midfielder Dele Alli has promised not to lose his temper at the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fiery England star Dele Alli has promised to keep his cool at the World Cup.

Alli has been targeted by opponents keen to provoke the volatile Tottenham midfielder.

Alli has been involved in a series of incidents when his temper has got the better of him.

Some pundits fear Alli could suffer the same fate as David Beckham, who was infamously sent off in the 1998 World Cup after being provoked by Argentina's Diego Simeone.

But the 22-year-old, who claims he has never seen footage of Beckham's red card, expects to keep a lid on his tantrums in Russia, where England face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in the group stage.

"I am a big believer that you have to make mistakes to learn from them," Alli said.

"And, yeah, I feel I learned from the things I've done before, but it's not something I worry about at all.

"I haven't seen the incident with Beckham but, you know, I feel I've got everything under control. That is not going to be a problem.

"Obviously, I've done some things before and people seem to think that will be a problem but it's not."

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate is keeping his cards close to his chest as speculation continues over the identity of his World Cup goalkeeper.

Southgate gave Everton's Jordan Pickford his third cap in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria at Wembley.

But Stoke's Jack Butland and Burnley's Nick Pope are also in contention.

With England's last World Cup warm-up set for Thursday against Costa Rica, Southgate is keeping his stoppers guessing.

"We'll give consideration to who plays in goal against Costa Rica over the next 24 or 36 hours," he said.

"But I was really pleased with what Jordan did. Normally, when you play for England, there's not an awful lot of opportunity to produce a lot of saves.

"His decision making on crosses, the punch he made, his distribution and calmness to slide passes into midfield.

"That was really important to the way we want to play. He can be very pleased with his performance."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and children Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and children
Ghana Premier League: Dreams FC share honours with Ebusua Dwarfs Ghana Premier League Dreams FC share honours with Ebusua Dwarfs
Photo: Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolished Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolished
Football: Nigeria must improve before World Cup admits Mikel Football Nigeria must improve before World Cup admits Mikel
Football: Verona youngster Lee makes final South Korea World Cup 23 Football Verona youngster Lee makes final South Korea World Cup 23
Football: Cahill, Arzani in Australia's final World Cup squad Football Cahill, Arzani in Australia's final World Cup squad

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
4 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
5 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coachbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win...bullet
7 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
8 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman...bullet
9 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Completed second window...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (C) fails to save the ball during the international friendly footbal match Austria v Germany in Klagenfurt, Austria, on June 2, 2018.
Football Germany crash to Austria on Neuer's comeback
International Friendly Mubarak Wakaso set to rejoin Black Stars team for Iceland friendly
England boss Gareth Southgate will protect troubled star Raheem Sterling
Football Southgate ready to protect troubled Sterling
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts after conceding the second Austrian goal during the international friendly footbal match Austria v Germany in Klagenfurt, Austria, on June 2, 2018.
Football Loew fumes as 'sloppy' Germany crash on Neuer's return