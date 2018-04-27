Home > Sports > Football >

FIFA bans Brazilian federation chief over corruption


Football FIFA bans Brazilian federation chief over corruption

Football's world governing body FIFA said Friday it had banned the head of the Brazilian football federation, Marco Polo Del Nero, for life following a graft probe.

  • Published:
Marco Polo Del Nero has been banned from football for life for corruption play

Marco Polo Del Nero has been banned from football for life for corruption

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Football's world governing body FIFA said Friday it had banned the head of the Brazilian football federation, Marco Polo Del Nero, for life following a graft probe.

FIFA said in a statement that the probe revealed that Del Nero had violated multiple articles of the body's ethics code including those relating to bribery and corruption.

"As a consequence, Mr Del Nero is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level," the statement said.

"Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF (Swiss francs) 1 million (835,880 euros) has been imposed on Mr Del Nero."

The sanction, handed down by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's ethics watchdog, comes as the latest twist in FIFA's years-long probe into graft following revelations of widespread corruption revealed in 2015.

The FIFA statement said the investigation into Del Nero, which was opened in November 2015, referred to "schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, including the CONMEBOL (South America's footballgoverning body) Copa America, the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and the CBF Copa do Brasil".

The investigation found that Del Nero also violated rules governing conflicts of interest, loyalty, and general conduct, FIFA said without elaborating.

FIFA added that the ban took effect immediately and that Del Nero had been informed of the sanction.

In November, FIFA's ethics committee slapped similar lifetime bans on several other football executives who were named in a sprawling US Justice Department probe into football corruption.

Their names were among the 42 officials and marketing executives who have been indicted by the justice department in relation to the US investigation, which came to light in May 2015, unveiling the largest scandal in the history of world football.

Later that year former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter was ousted and banned from the sport over corruptuon charges.

Blatter was president of FIFA from 1998 until June 2015 when he quit days after winning re-election for a fifth term as the magnitude of the FIFA graft scandal emerged.

He was later banned from football by FIFA for eight years over a payment to Michel Platini, his former friend and ally. The sentence was later reduced to six years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter Football Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter
Football: Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge Football Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge
South African Premiership: Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title South African Premiership Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title
Ghana Premier League: Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman Ghana Premier League Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman
Football: Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger Football Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger
Football: Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City Football Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal...bullet
5 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
7 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
8 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
9 Good Work Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight...bullet
10 Football Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018
Football Juventus keep control of title race with dramatic late show at Inter
Man of the moment: Chelsea goal scorer Cesc Fabregas
Football Goals are missing ingredient for Conte and Chelsea
Memphis Depay continued his hot streak of form as Lyon beat Nantes
Football Depay stars as Lyon beat Nantes to go second
Kingsley Sarfo Ghana midfielder to be prosecuted for rape in Sweden