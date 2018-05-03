Home > Sports > Football >

FIFA boss says Russia 'absolutely ready' for World Cup


Football FIFA boss says Russia 'absolutely ready' for World Cup

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino said Thursday Russia was "absolutely ready" to host the World Cup and thanked President Vladimir Putin for his commitment to the football showpiece.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) and Russian president Vladimir Putin visit the Fisht Stadium in the Black Sea resort of Sochi play

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) and Russian president Vladimir Putin visit the Fisht Stadium in the Black Sea resort of Sochi

(SPUTNIK/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino said Thursday Russia was "absolutely ready" to host the World Cup and thanked President Vladimir Putin for his commitment to the football showpiece.

Infantino met Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia races against the clock to put the finishing touches on preparations for the June 14-July 15 final.

The first World Cup staged in eastern Europe will be the most expensive ever and comes in the heat of flaring tensions between Russia and the West.

It has also been shadowed by stadium construction delays and fears ranging from hooliganism to racist chants at matches.

But Infantino lavished praise on Russia's preparations and said the tournament was shaping up to be the best one yet.

"You are working to make this World Cup the best World Cup ever," Infantino told Putin during a nationally televised meeting.

"The feedback from all our experts at FIFA are extremely positive.

"And this shows that Russia is absolutely ready to host the world to celebrate a summer of festivities here in this beautiful country," he said.

Putin and Infantino began the day by posing for the cameras and getting Fan ID cards issued by the Russian authorities to supporters who pass a required security background check.

The two then toured Sochi's Fisht Stadium -- scene of the 2014 Winter Olympics -- and listened to leaders of regions where the games will be played.

The tournament will span 12 stadiums and 11 host cities across the European part of Russia.

"I am now involved in the organisation of major world events for 20 years and the level of commitment, of dedication, of professionalism that you have in the organisation of this World Cup is unique," Infantino told Putin.

The Russian leader also praised organisers and listed ways in which the tournament would benefit host cities in the long term.

But he sounded a sterner note when discussing the Russian team's prospects once the games begin.

"We all very much hope that our players will commit themselves to the game, will give all they got, playing to their full potential," said Putin.

"And the most important thing -- they must show hard-nosed, uncompromising football, one which the fans love."

Russia have not made it past the group stage of an international tournament in 10 years and will be under intense pressure to perform at home.

Putin is using the prestige of the event to showcase Russia's superpower status and wants the national team to play its part on the pitch.

But coach Stanislav Cherchesov's men have been hit by a string of injuries and are seen as one of the tournaments underdogs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revealed: Here is the reason why George Afriyie was sacked as GFA Veep Revealed Here is the reason why George Afriyie was sacked as GFA Veep
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbers UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbers
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko coach thanks God for 3-1 defeat to Karela Ghana Premier League Kotoko coach thanks God for 3-1 defeat to Karela
Egyptian Ace: Mohammd Salah meets his lookalike Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalike
Football: Five talking points ahead of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Football Five talking points ahead of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win more Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win more

Recommended Videos

Sports: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards Sports Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards
Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
3 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
4 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
5 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
6 Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose...bullet
7 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
8 BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venturebullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and...bullet
10 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has offered a heartfelt tribute to departing 'keeper Pepe Reina
Football Napoli skipper bids farewell to Reina but not title dream
Arsene Wenger has to win the Europa League if he wants to leave Arsenal in the Champions League
Football Wenger wants happy ending to Arsenal 'love story' against Atletico
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar is rep[ortedly due back in the French capital on Friday
Football Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes
Marouane Fellaini scored Manchester United's winner in a 2-1 victory against Arsenal last weekend
Football Fellaini will decide Man Utd future - Mourinho