FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Foh-Amoaning

The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for the arrest of the Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi’s reported arrest which has taken over Ghana has sparked conversations in the country.

Moses Foh-Amoaning, a law lecturer in Ghana has asked for patience until the evidence is known and Nyantakyi has been given the opportunity to give his responses.

However, Foh-Amoaning disclosed that FIFA cannot intervene in the issue since the case under study is about the laws of Ghana.

“Let us see the evidence and see what Kwesi (Nyantakyi)’s responses and then we can come to conclusion,” Moses Foh-Amoaning told Starr FM.

“To assume that FIFA can jump into the issue is a joke because it is about the laws of this country.”

The Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi is currently out of the country and is expected to return on Wednesday, May 22, 2018. Nyantakyi is expected to report himself CID when he returns to the country.