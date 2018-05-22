Home > Sports > Football >

FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Foh-Amoaning


Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Moses Foh-Amoaning

Moses Foh-Amoaning has disclosed that to think world football's governing body FIFA could jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue is a joke.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Moses Foh-Amoaning play

FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Moses Foh-Amoaning
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for the arrest of the Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi’s reported arrest which has taken over Ghana has sparked conversations in the country.

Moses Foh-Amoaning, a law lecturer in Ghana has asked for patience until the evidence is known and Nyantakyi has been given the opportunity to give his responses.

READ MORE: 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

However, Foh-Amoaning disclosed that FIFA cannot intervene in the issue since the case under study is about the laws of Ghana.

“Let us see the evidence and see what Kwesi (Nyantakyi)’s responses and then we can come to conclusion,” Moses Foh-Amoaning told Starr FM.

“To assume that FIFA can jump into the issue is a joke because it is about the laws of this country.”

The Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi is currently out of the country and is expected to return on Wednesday, May 22, 2018. Nyantakyi is expected to report himself CID when he returns to the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas Exposé: GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks Anas Exposé GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks
GFA President: Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order
Anas Exposé: The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning Anas Exposé The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning
Social Media Reactions: How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order
Anas Exposé: 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news
Breaking News: Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing...bullet
5 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
7 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad...bullet
8 Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
10 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Peru fans rally in support of team captain Paolo Guerrero, but the Flamengo star's World Cup chances are hanging by a thread
Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case
Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut at Sporting before moving to Manchester United in 2003
Football Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack
FIFA said it could find no evidence of doping among players from World Cup host nation Russia's squad
Football Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe
138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
#UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra