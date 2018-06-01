Home > Sports > Football >

FIFA clears Morocco 2026 World Cup bid for runoff against North America


Football FIFA clears Morocco 2026 World Cup bid for runoff against North America

Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup has been cleared by FIFA to proceed to a runoff vote against a bid from North America.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Morocco is bidding to become just the second African nation to host the World Cup play

Morocco is bidding to become just the second African nation to host the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup has been cleared by FIFA to proceed to a runoff vote against a bid from North America.

"The Moroccan bid has been accepted," Moncef Belkhayat, a former sports minister who sits on the committee, said after the bid came through FIFA's evaluation process.

"The 'Task Force' has today confirmed Morocco's technical ability to organise the 2026 World Cup. All of our team will continue to work towards victory on June 13 in Moscow," Belkhayat said.

FIFA later confirmed that both bids had been passed to go forward to compete in the vote at its Congress on the eve of the opening match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Moroccan media had reported rumours that FIFA was set to disallow the North African nation's bid for reasons including logistical problems in the country's five main cities.

The bid relies heavily on Morocco's passion for football, its relatively compact size, its climate and proximity to Europe and it has support across the African continent, which has hosted the global showpiece only once before, in South Africa in 2010.

Following the corruption-tainted 2010 vote in Zurich to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, FIFA changed its bidding process.

Whereas previously the 24 members of the FIFA executive committee used to determine World Cup races, now the hosts will be decided by a vote of 207 individual FIFA member nations.

Under the revised bidding rules, designed to weed out shambolic bids, the Task Force in theory had the power to dismiss Morocco's bid, which would have left the bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico without a rival in the vote.

The five-member FIFA Task Force visited Morocco and the countries in the North American bid to assess their viability.

Morocco scores 2.7 out of 5

Morocco scored 2.7 points out of a possible five, while the United States/Canada/Mexico bid scored four out of five, a source close to the North African bid said.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to be expanded to 48 teams, posing a severe test for the hosts.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is believed to strongly support the North American bid because the three countries involved backed him for the presidency in 2016 when he took over after the reign of Sepp Blatter, who is being investigated in Switzerland for alleged corruption.

The North American bid is concerned however that the intervention of US President Donald Trump could harm their chances.

In April, Trump appeared to warn that nations who did not support the bid may face political repercussions.

North American bid leaders countered by urging FIFA voters to ignore the "politics of the moment" and have promised to deliver a record $11 billion (9.25 billion euros) profit.

Morocco has unsuccessfully bid four times before, in 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010.

Out of a total of 211 FIFA member nations, the four in competition do not have a vote.

Morocco has asked FIFA to bar states with US ties, such as Guam and the British Virgin Islands, from voting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Premier League: Fixtures and officials for match day 15 Zylofon Premier League Fixtures and officials for match day 15
Football: Neymar fitness in the spotlight as Brazil face Croatia Football Neymar fitness in the spotlight as Brazil face Croatia
Football: Dembele gem caps France win over Italy Football Dembele gem caps France win over Italy
Football: Sergio Ramos releases World Cup anthem for Spain Football Sergio Ramos releases World Cup anthem for Spain
Football: Sterling sorry for late arrival at England camp Football Sterling sorry for late arrival at England camp
Football: Morocco 2026 World Cup bid passed for vote against N. America: bid official Football Morocco 2026 World Cup bid passed for vote against N. America: bid official

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
3 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant,...bullet
4 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
5 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coachbullet
6 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
7 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
8 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
9 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kids
2022 FIFA World Cup Zidane linked with staggering £176m move to Qatar national team
Avram Grant Ex-Ghana coach tipped for Chelsea return
Karim Benzema won the Champions League with Real for the fourth time in five seasons
Football Real Madrid's trophy cabinet too small for 13th European Cup