Home > Sports > Football >

FIFA files criminal complaint against ticket seller Viagogo


Football FIFA files criminal complaint against ticket seller Viagogo

FIFA on Tuesday said it had filed a criminal complaint against the controversial secondary ticketing firm Viagogo, warning fans that World Cup tickets bought through the site could be rejected at the gate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FIFA claims it has brought action against Viagogo to protect fans at the World Cup in Russia play

FIFA claims it has brought action against Viagogo to protect fans at the World Cup in Russia

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA on Tuesday said it had filed a criminal complaint against the controversial secondary ticketing firm Viagogo, warning fans that World Cup tickets bought through the site could be rejected at the gate.

World football's governing body accused Viagogo of "opaque and deceptive business conduct", opening a new front in the intensifying battle between the sports and entertainment industries against websites seeking a share of their profits.

In a statement, FIFA said the complaint lodged with Geneva prosecutors on June 4 was intended "to protect the fans and prevent unauthorised ticket resales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia", which kicks off in nine days.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via email.

While Viagogo is reportedly based in Geneva, a Swiss phone number listed for the company was disconnected, while multiple British numbers for Viagogo were all answered by the same automated message.

In a stark warning to football fans headed to Russia, FIFA cautioned that "tickets purchased via unauthorised distribution channels, including all tickets purchased through Viagogo AG, will be cancelled once identified".

"FIFA reserves the right to refuse entry to the stadium to any holder of such tickets."

FIFA also reminded that its own website -- fifa.com/tickets -- was "the only official and legitimate website" where match tickets can be bought.

Controversial company

FIFA is not the first organisation to take aim at Viagogo.

European football confederation UEFA stepped up its battle against secondary ticket sites ahead of the Euro-2016 tournament, when it established its own online resale platform and asserted that no one but UEFA could legitimately sell match tickets.

UEFA's Paris-based lawyer Jean-Francois Vilotte told AFP on Tuesday that the company has already been unequivocally condemned in French courts but has continued breaking the law, notably through "trademark violation".

The website "tries to organise itself to make sure that it won't be impacted when court decisions are enforced", Vilotte said.

Viagogo was founded in 2006 by American dotcom entrepreneur Eric Baker, who also pioneered the US secondary ticket seller Stubhub, which was bought by online retailer eBay in 2007 for more than $300 million (257 million euros).

The company describes itself as "a global online platform for live sport, music and entertainment tickets", that aims to "helps ticket sellers ranging from individuals with a spare ticket to large multi-national event organisers reach a global audience".

But its practices have come under mounting scrutiny, notably accusations of steep price markups and charges that it fails to inform customers about the risks of tickets listed on the site.

Last month, English singer Ed Sheeran and his promoters announced that tickets for his concerts sold on Viagogo would be deemed invalid.

Global investigations

The Geneva prosecutors office did not immediately respond to queries about the case, but if it moves forward it will merely add to a growing list of Viagogo's legal troubles.

Last year, Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission took Viagogo to court over claims it "engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct" by failing to disclose heavy fees, a statement said.

Separately in Britain, the Competition and Markets Authority singled out Viagogo as the sole secondary ticket seller which had refused to make changes that the regulator deemed necessary to protect consumers.

Key among those recommended changes was providing better information to the seller about the ticket, including whether there was a risk it could be rejected at the venue.

British authorities warned Viagogo in April that the company would face legal action if it continued to reject calls for change.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Champions League: Gianluigi Buffon suffers UEFA ban Champions League Gianluigi Buffon suffers UEFA ban
Russia 2018: Key players to give Nigeria the push Russia 2018 Key players to give Nigeria the push
Football: Manchester United agree deal to sign Brazil midfielder Fred Football Manchester United agree deal to sign Brazil midfielder Fred
Football: From Banks to Pele and Ronaldo: A World Cup all-time XI Football From Banks to Pele and Ronaldo: A World Cup all-time XI
Football: Italy defender Romagnoli commits to AC Milan Football Italy defender Romagnoli commits to AC Milan
Football: Resale of Italian Serie A TV rights after Mediapro lose contract Football Resale of Italian Serie A TV rights after Mediapro lose contract

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
3 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
4 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
5 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
6 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
7 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces...bullet
9 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League All results and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Gianluigi Buffon has been charged for his rant against English referee Michael Oliver
Football UEFA ban Buffon for three matches after referee rant
Stephan Lichtsteiner is joining Arsenal from Juventus on a free transfer
Football Arsenal sign Swiss captain Lichtsteiner from Juventus
Alireza Jahanbakhsh is the first Iranian to top the scorers' charts in a major European league after netting 21 times for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar this season
Football Iran announce World Cup squad without Belgium-based striker
Sassuolo's Italian coach Giuseppe Iachini gestures during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Sassuolo at the San Siro stadium in Milan on April 8, 2018.
Football Sassuolo part with coach Iachini