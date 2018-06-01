Home > Sports > Football >

FIFA lifts suspension on Guatemala


Football FIFA lifts suspension on Guatemala

FIFA Thursday lifted a suspension imposed on Guatemala 18 months ago over its failure to comply with anti-corruption rules.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trujillo was the first first person sentenced by a US judge over the FIFA corruption scandal play

Trujillo was the first first person sentenced by a US judge over the FIFA corruption scandal

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA Thursday lifted a suspension imposed on Guatemala 18 months ago over its failure to comply with anti-corruption rules.

The suspension prevented Guatemalan teams from participating in international competitions such as the Gold Cup, the Central American Games and the CONCACAF Champions League.

"FIFA has today lifted the suspension that was imposed on the Guatemalan Football Association" Fedefut, it said in a statement.

Football's governing body said it made the decision after receiving a letter from Juan Carlos Rios, the head of a FIFA-appointed "Normalization Committee" to oversee the Fedefut. The letter confirmed that the committee was operational.

The suspension "is lifted with immediate effect, restoring all its rights as a federation member of FIFA," Rios told a press conference. "It is a very happy day for us."

FIFA sanctioned Guatemala in October 2016 after it failed to authorize the normalization committee after an international corruption scandal that rocked world football.

Former Fedefut general secretary Hector Trujillo was the first person brought down in the scandal to be sentenced to jail, given eight months by a judge in New York in October for wire fraud.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Spanish Football: This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach
Football: World Cup planning begins in earnest for Southgate Football World Cup planning begins in earnest for Southgate
Football: Baker dominates Coleman again to win 100m in Rome Football Baker dominates Coleman again to win 100m in Rome
Football: Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top Football Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top
Zylofon Cash Premier League: League table after match day 14 Zylofon Cash Premier League League table after match day 14
Football: Passion and pride on show at alternative World Football Cup Football Passion and pride on show at alternative World Football Cup

Recommended Videos

Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
3 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant,...bullet
4 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
5 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to...bullet
8 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
9 International Friendly Emmanuel Boateng handed first...bullet
10 Video Watch Emmanuel Boateng's debut goal for Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Zylofon Cash Premier League Inter Allies edge Hearts of Oak
Throwback Thursday Iker Casillas eulogizes Zidane with amazing throwback photo
Big task: Southampton's Japan defender Maya Yoshida
Football Japan turn to Saint Yoshida for divine intervention
Japan's newly appointed national football head coach Akira Nishino attends a press conference at JFA headquarters in Tokyo on April 12, 2018. Japan appointed the 63-year-old veteran coach on April 9 after sensationally dumping Vahid Halilhodzic only two months before the World Cup tournament in Russia.
Football Pressure on Nishino in Russia after Japan ditch coach