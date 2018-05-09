FIFA orders Raja to compensate Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed

news

FIFA has intervened for Yakubu Mohammed by instructing Raja Casablanca to compensate him for abrogating his contract.

Yakubu Mohammed failed to live up to the billing after joining Raja Casablanca and that compelled the former champions of Africa to unlawfully terminate his deal without any compensation.

However, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has jumped to the defence of Mohammed, ordering Raja to compensate the Ghanaians striker or face points’ deduction.

Yakubu's case is the third case Raja have lost since the beginning of 2018 after players Hassan Al-Tayer and Tunisian Khaled Al-Qirbi won their cases.

Yakubu Mohammed is currently playing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, but he is yet to rediscover the form that made him a colt hero at Ashanti Gold seasons back.