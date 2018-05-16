Home > Sports > Football >

FIFA reduces ban on former Thai football chief


Football FIFA reduces ban on former Thai football chief

A five-year ban issued to ex-Thai football chief Worawi Makudi for "forgery and falsification" was cut by 18 months on appeal Wednesday, FIFA said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Worawi Makudi, pictured in 2012, was suspended from all football-related activities in October 2016 following his conviction of forgery in a Thai court and for failing to cooperate with a FIFA investigation play

Worawi Makudi, pictured in 2012, was suspended from all football-related activities in October 2016 following his conviction of forgery in a Thai court and for failing to cooperate with a FIFA investigation

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A five-year ban issued to ex-Thai football chief Worawi Makudi for "forgery and falsification" was cut by 18 months on appeal Wednesday, FIFA said.

Worawi was suspended from all football-related activities in October 2016 following his conviction of forgery in a Thai court and for failing to cooperate with a FIFA investigation.

Worawi was a FIFA executive committee member for 18 years until May 2015 -- including for its 2010 vote for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

After his conviction, a millionaire former Thai police chief won the election to head up Thai football.

Worawi was found guilty by a Thai court in 2015 of forging documents during a re-election campaign as head of the Football Association of Thailand, although the country's Appeals Court overturned the conviction last year.

He must also pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (9,200 euros) that was part of the original FIFA sanction.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup Diaries: Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures 2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures
Football: Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands Football Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands
Football: Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp Football Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp
Ghana Premier League: Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko
Football: Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final Football Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final
Football: 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great Football 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -...bullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
10 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

David Goffin was beaten in Madrid last week by Kyle Edmund
Football Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open
Hodgson took over as Palace manager in September after the club made a dreadful start to the season
Football Palace boss Hodgson given freedom of Croydon
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr attends a training session in Paris at the Parc des Princes
Football Neymar 'comfortable' back in training
CAF Confederations Cup Raja Casablanca hold Aduana Stars to a 3-3 draw in Dormaa