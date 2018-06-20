Pulse.com.gh logo
FIFA to meet GFA and government in Accra on Friday


Anas number 12 expose FIFA to meet GFA and government in Accra on Friday

Change of plans as FIFA is set to meet the GFA and government in Ghana on Friday instead of the meeting which was suppose to happen in Zurich on Tuesday

  • Published:
play
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed that the Government of Ghana and world football governing bod FIFA, will meet later this week in Accra to discuss the current development for Ghana football in reference to government’s decision to clean the Ghana Football system

The overhaul comes on the back of the premiere of the Anas number 12 expose which seems to expose rot in Ghana Football and also implicated GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi 

READ ALSO:Countryman Songo & Akrobeto entertain 'Fire for Fire' viewers

Government’s embarking on steps on dissolving the FA has got a pinnacle where FIFA has been drawn into the matter as it seeks to make sure as the body has rules against government intervention in the running of football in its member states are not violated.

In speaking to the Citi Fm, Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei-Baah did state that FIFA had earlier agreed to meet the delegation from Ghana at Zurich. However, in a quick turn of events the FIFA’s delegation will fly into Accra to have the meeting.

“FIFA initially agreed with the Government of Ghana to meet in either Zurich, Russia or Accra to discuss the current situation. But now, it has emerged that the meeting will be in Accra on Friday June 22.

He did state in the meantime all steps taken by government to reform Ghana Football is going as planned.

He did state in the meantime all steps taken by government to reform Ghana Football is going as planned.

The FIFA delegation will arrive in Accra on Thursday night. Meanwhile, all the reforms that government has put in place will go on as planned.”

