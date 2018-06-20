Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Film-making a 'passion' for Iceland's goalkeeping hero


Football Film-making a 'passion' for Iceland's goalkeeping hero

While Iceland's World Cup coach is famously a dentist, and its squad has a boardgame publisher and a wine importer in its ranks, goalkeeper-filmmaker Hannes Halldorsson says his job on the side sets him apart.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson combines national duty with film-making play

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson combines national duty with film-making

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While Iceland's World Cup coach is famously a dentist, and its squad has a boardgame publisher and a wine importer in its ranks, goalkeeper-filmmaker Hannes Halldorsson says his job on the side sets him apart.

"Filmmaking must be up there as one of the strangest jobs in the team," Halldorsson told reporters at the team's training base on Russia's Black Sea coast Wednesday.

"It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker," said the 34-year-old who saved a penalty from Lionel Messi during the Nordic minnows' 1-1 draw with Argentina Saturday.

Cultivating an interesting side line of work is common in Iceland's semi-professional league, said Halldorsson, who now plays for Randers in Denmark.

"I always had a passion for it when I was young, that's what I got sucked into after high school," he said.

Highlights in his film-making CV include the video clip for Iceland's 2012 Eurovision song contest entry, a rousing World Cup promotional film for the team, and a commercial for a World Cup corporate sponsor.

He was "staying out" though of helping a fly-on-the-wall documentary film crew that is following the team's progress in Russia.

A side-effect of Iceland's first appearance at football's biggest tournament has been that Halldorsson has not watched every game on TV as he did at previous World Cups.

"Now I almost don't know who is playing or what is going on except for our games," he said.

"We are very focused only on our plans, so while the games are rolling in the video room it's not like watching a World Cup thoroughly as usual".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist World Cup 2018 Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist
Football: We will not let France bully us - Peru coach Football We will not let France bully us - Peru coach
Football: Ronaldo delivers again as Portugal down Morocco Football Ronaldo delivers again as Portugal down Morocco
Football: Germany World Camp camp angry at Ozil criticism Football Germany World Camp camp angry at Ozil criticism
Football: Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded Football Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded
Football: VAR, free-kick crackers make it 'set-piece World Cup' Football VAR, free-kick crackers make it 'set-piece World Cup'

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
9 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving...bullet

Football

Video Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song ‘Obia Wone Master’
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers future to be decided in the coming days
Cristiano Ronaldo playimg against the country where he is adored, Morocco
Football Ronaldo and Morocco - a love affair made in Marrakech
Lee Seung-woo says South Korea believe they can progress from the World Cup group stage
Football South Korea still confident of making World Cup knockout stages