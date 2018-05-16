Home > Sports > Football >

Five key men in the Europa League final


Football Five key men in the Europa League final

As Atletico Madrid and Marseille prepare to meet in the Europa League final in Lyon on Wednesday, AFP Sport looks at five men who will have a crucial role to play for their respective sides:

  • Published:
Antoine Griezmann in training at the venue of Wednesday's final, when he will lead Atletico Madrid's attack against Marseille play

Antoine Griezmann in training at the venue of Wednesday's final, when he will lead Atletico Madrid's attack against Marseille

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Atletico Madrid and Marseille prepare to meet in the Europa League final in Lyon on Wednesday, AFP Sport looks at five men who will have a crucial role to play for their respective sides:

Antoine Griezmann

There is constant speculation about the French striker's future and a possible move to Barcelona at the end of the season, but Griezmann is hoping to win a first major trophy as an Atletico Madrid player on Wednesday and avoid another painful defeat following the loss on penalties to Real Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final.

Griezmann has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, including a crucial counter away to Arsenal in the semi-finals. Now he is hoping to overcome Marseille -- the club he is said to support -- in a final that will be played in Lyon, a short drive from where he grew up.

"Griezmann is one of the best attackers in the world and he's capable of anything," warned Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

Dimitri Payet

Florian Thauvin might be Marseille's main goal threat this season -- he scored their opener in the first leg of the semi-final against Salzburg -- but Payet is the most likely to strike fear into the Spaniards.

The 37-times capped France playmaker's fitness has been the biggest concern for Marseille fans in recent days, and they will have been pleased to hear him say he is fine after a minor muscle injury prevented him from playing in their last league game.

His eye for a pass and ability at a dead ball make the ex-West Ham United man the biggest star in Rudi Garcia's side. And, crucially, he has managed to steer clear of major fitness problems in recent months.

"I'm in form. When you feel at your best physically, at 100 percent on the pitch, you can express yourself more freely and naturally," Payet said on Tuesday.

German 'Mono' Burgos

'Mono' Burgos (L) with Diego Simeone play

'Mono' Burgos (L) with Diego Simeone

(AFP)

Atletico coach Diego Simeone will be unable to orchestrate proceedings from the dugout as he serves a suspension following his sending-off in the semi-final first leg against Arsenal.

Without him, assistant 'Mono' Burgos will take charge of the team, just as he did in the second leg of that tie against the Gunners. It is a blow for the Spanish side to be without Simeone, and even Marseille coach Rudi Garcia lamented his ban, but Burgos is a big enough character to ensure the Argentine is not missed too much.

"I feel sad at not being there, but we have known each other for a lifetime and we understand football in the same way. I have confidence in him being in charge," Simeone said.

Luiz Gustavo

Brazil's Luiz Gustavo has enjoyed a brilliant first season with Marseille play

Brazil's Luiz Gustavo has enjoyed a brilliant first season with Marseille

(AFP)

The midfielder has been superb for Marseille this season since signing from Wolfsburg in Germany, but where he plays could be key.

Garcia has suggested that he could go with a three-man defence, and there is a good chance the Brazilian could again start at the back, just as he has done in recent European ties.

But can Marseille really afford to be without his influence in the centre of the park when it comes to the final?

Koke

Atletico's defence is their major strongpoint, but the Spain midfielder has a big influence further forward. He could play off the front two of Griezmann and Diego Costa, offering the same kind of threat that saw him score the winner at Getafe in La Liga at the weekend.

"His hard work, dedication and talent have made him key for Atletico and the national team," said Simeone of the 26-year-old.

"Tactically he reads the game better than anyone."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Hart set to miss out on youthful England World Cup squad Football Hart set to miss out on youthful England World Cup squad
Football: Stakes raised for Mourinho-Conte feud in Cup final showdown Football Stakes raised for Mourinho-Conte feud in Cup final showdown
Football: FA Cup glory still matters as Cahill eyes redemption Football FA Cup glory still matters as Cahill eyes redemption
Football: Aston Villa reach playoff final with Boro stalemate Football Aston Villa reach playoff final with Boro stalemate
Football: Peru skipper Guerrero hits out at doping ban 'injustice' Football Peru skipper Guerrero hits out at doping ban 'injustice'
FIFA Player of the Year: Salah is on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo- Kwadwo Asamoah FIFA Player of the Year Salah is on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo- Kwadwo Asamoah

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA...bullet
7 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
8 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Dimitri Payet celebrating after Marseille beat Salzburg in the semi-finals
Football Marseille spurred on by memories of European glory
Italy's national football team newly appointed head coach, Roberto Mancini gives a press conference the national team's training centre near Florence
Football Money no obstacle to Mancini's Italy ambitions
Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club