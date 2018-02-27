Home > Sports > Football >

Five things you may have missed in week 26


Serie A Five things you may have missed in week 26

Maurizo Sarri's side have 69 points from 26 matches, four points ahead of Juventus, who have a game in hand, with Lazio moving up to third after Sunday's 3-0 win over Sassuolo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Napoli's defender Raul Albiol (L) and midfielder Marek Hamsik celebrate at the end of the Italian Serie A football match against Cagliari play

Napoli's defender Raul Albiol (L) and midfielder Marek Hamsik celebrate at the end of the Italian Serie A football match against Cagliari

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Napoli pulled four points clear at the top of Serie A on Monday with a 5-0 hammering of Cagliari a day after champions Juventus' game in Turin was snowed off.

Maurizo Sarri's side have 69 points from 26 matches, four points ahead of Juventus, who have a game in hand, with Lazio moving up to third after Sunday's 3-0 win over Sassuolo.

Here are five things you may have missed from the 26th round of Serie A matches:

Zapata wonder goal

Sampadoria striker Duvan Zapata scored a wonder goal in his side's 2-1 win over Udinese which evoked memories of Geroge Weah's famous strike for AC Milan in 1996.

"I've never seen his (Weah) goal, they told me about the resemblance, but actually I just wanted to give (Fabio) Quagliarella the ball," said the Colombian international. "It was meant to be a cross."

Zapata took possession of the ball behind his own penalty area and made a solo dash past Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana and defenders to lob into the corner of the net for his eighth goal this season.

Roma players 'go missing'

AC Milan's forward Patrick Cutrone (R) scores play

AC Milan's forward Patrick Cutrone (R) scores

(AFP)

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco accused his players of "going missing" in the second half of their 2-0 home defeat with AC Milan's youth-academy recruits Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria scoring.

"We went missing after they scored in the second half, which is worrying and something we should think about," said Di Francesco.

Radja Nainggolan, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Cengiz Under all asked to be substituted in the second half.

"Nainggolan went off without a tooth and was feeling a little dizzy," said Di Francesco of the Belgian who lost a tooth in a clash with Franck Kessie.

Gattuso surprising even AC Milan

AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone admitted even club bosses were surprised at the impact coach Gennaro Gattuso was having after extending his unbeaten run to 12 matches and reviving their hopes of a Champions League spot.

"Maybe even we didn't expect this and we can only take our hats off to his work. I also have to congratulate (sporting director Massimiliano) Mirabelli, who pushed me to make this choice," said Fassone of the decision to appoint the former AC Milan youth coach last November.

"The most surprising thing is the speed of Gattuso in making the team motivated and able to achieve results. The lads believe in him, things have changed, winning helps you win."

Napoli in "unknown territory"

Coach Maurizio Sarri said his side were in "unknown territory" as they bid to snatch the Serie A title from six-time defending champions Juventus.

"It's unknown territory for us," said Sarri as Napoli chase a third Scudetto and first since 1990. "Juve are a great team, who have infinite qualities, otherwise they would not be between 90 and 100 points for seven years now," he said after their 5-0 win at Cagliari.

"I hope to get to 100 points. But for us it would be unknown territory, we don't know if we can get there.

"I told the lads that of the 12 games left we have to win 11 and draw one," he added with Napoli's next two games against Roma and Inter Milan.

Skriniar lost in translation

Slovak international Milan Skriniar headed in Inter Milan's opening goal in a 2-0 win over Benevento and dismissed talk of a move away from the San Siro as a problem of translation.

The 23-year-old moved from Sampdoria last summer but there had been increasing speculation over his future after a recent interview given in Slovak.

"The translation was wrong, all it takes is to change two or three words and it changes the meaning," said Skriniar. "I've never said I wanted to leave, just that anything can happen. I see myself here at Inter for many years."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Transfer window closes on Friday Ghana Premier League Transfer window closes on Friday
Samir Nasri: UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban Samir Nasri UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban
Football: Football beats politics for fans ahead of Iraq, Saudi clash Football Football beats politics for fans ahead of Iraq, Saudi clash
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him
Football: UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban Football UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal Ghanaian Players Abroad Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that...bullet
3 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
4 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian...bullet
8 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
3 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
4 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
5 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Neymar still has a small chance of playing against Real, his PSG coach Unai Emery says
Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
EPL English Premier League agree to go on Winter break from next season
Neymar still has a small chance of playing against Real, his PSG coach Unai Emery says
Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
Max Meyer has so far resisted Schalke's attempts to tie him down to a long-term deal
Football Meyer set to quit Schalke after rejecting new deal