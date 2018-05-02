Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana Premier League Fixtures and officials for match day 11

Midweek games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday in the Ghana Premier League and the officials for the game have been named

The Ghana Premier League will enter match day 11 on Wednesday and Thursday.

 

MATCH; Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders

VENUE; Len Clay

REF; Solomon Mordey

ASSIST1; Ashitey Amarh

ASSIST2; K.A Hyppo

 MC; G.K Targbolo

 

MATCH ;Dwarfs vs Medeama

VENUE; cape coast

REF; kyeremeh yeboah

ASSIST1; shine ayitey

ASSIST2;Theresa akonagyam

 MC; Samuel Acheampong

MATCH; Dreams vs Inter allies

VENUE; Dawu

REF; Juliet Appiah

ASSIST1;Alhassan Badiu

ASSIST2;Philip A. Forson

 MC;ofori Antwi

 

MATCH; All stars vs Aduana Stars

VENUE;Wa

REF; Desmond Abbey

ASSIST1; Haruna Bawa

ASSIST2; ; Augustin Akugre

ASSIST3;Opoku A.Gabriel

 MC; Mike Amedior

MATCH;Hearts vs Liberty Prof.

VENUE; Cape coast

REF;Charles Bulu

ASSIST1; Kennedy Bentil

ASSIST2;Jason Nunoo

ASSIST3;Sam lee lee

 MC; Agyiri Bannor

 

MATCH; Bechem utd vs Sharks

VENUE;Bechem

REF; O.B. Amankwah

ASSIST1;B.A. Crenstil

ASSIST2;Alex Osam

ASSIST3;Thomas Agibo

 MC;Stephen Kpen

 

MATCH; Berekum Chelsea vs WAFA

VENUE; Berekum

REF; Daniel Laryea

ASSIST1; David Laryea

ASSIST 2; Kwesi Brobbey

4th REF: Selorm Kpormegbe

 MC; M.D. Arthur

 

MATCH; Karela vs Kotoko

VENUE; Anyinase

REF; Prosper Adii

ASSIST1; Fallah Rahman

ASSIST2; Tijani Mohamed

4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe

 MC; C.M Atsatsa

