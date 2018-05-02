Fixtures and officials for match day 11

Midweek games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday in the Ghana Premier League and the officials for the game have been named
MATCH; Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders
VENUE; Len Clay
REF; Solomon Mordey
ASSIST1; Ashitey Amarh
ASSIST2; K.A Hyppo
MC; G.K Targbolo
MATCH ;Dwarfs vs Medeama
VENUE; cape coast
REF; kyeremeh yeboah
ASSIST1; shine ayitey
ASSIST2;Theresa akonagyam
MC; Samuel Acheampong
MATCH; Dreams vs Inter allies
VENUE; Dawu
REF; Juliet Appiah
ASSIST1;Alhassan Badiu
ASSIST2;Philip A. Forson
MC;ofori Antwi
MATCH; All stars vs Aduana Stars
VENUE;Wa
REF; Desmond Abbey
ASSIST1; Haruna Bawa
ASSIST2; ; Augustin Akugre
ASSIST3;Opoku A.Gabriel
MC; Mike Amedior
MATCH;Hearts vs Liberty Prof.
VENUE; Cape coast
REF;Charles Bulu
ASSIST1; Kennedy Bentil
ASSIST2;Jason Nunoo
ASSIST3;Sam lee lee
MC; Agyiri Bannor
MATCH; Bechem utd vs Sharks
VENUE;Bechem
REF; O.B. Amankwah
ASSIST1;B.A. Crenstil
ASSIST2;Alex Osam
ASSIST3;Thomas Agibo
MC;Stephen Kpen
MATCH; Berekum Chelsea vs WAFA
VENUE; Berekum
REF; Daniel Laryea
ASSIST1; David Laryea
ASSIST 2; Kwesi Brobbey
4th REF: Selorm Kpormegbe
MC; M.D. Arthur
MATCH; Karela vs Kotoko
VENUE; Anyinase
REF; Prosper Adii
ASSIST1; Fallah Rahman
ASSIST2; Tijani Mohamed
4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe
MC; C.M Atsatsa