Fixtures and referees for match day 1


Ghana Premier League Fixtures and referees for match day 1

Match day 1 of the Ghana Premier League has been scheduled for this weekend

  • Published:
Fixtures and referees for match day 1
The 2017-18 Ghana Premier League will kick off on Saturday 17th March, with Inter Allies and Bechem United opening the season when they face off at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Seven games will be played over the weekend, with the Aduana Stars tie against Liberty Professionals postponed due to the Dormaa lads participation in the CAF Champions League.

Officials for Match day one of the Ghana Premier League have been announced.

Officials for Match day one of the Ghana Premier League have been announced.

Below are the Match officials for Match day One:

Match: ADUANA STARS VS LIBERTY PROF. (Postponed)

Venue: Dormaa

Referee: Latif Adaari Abdul

Asst 1: Badiu Ibrahim

Asst 2: Eric Nantiere

4th Ref: Nathan Anaafo

Match Commissioner: Osei Tutu

 

Match: WAFA VS ASANTE KOTOKO

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Charles Bulu

Asst 1: Philip Darko

Asst 2: Nii Kotei Kotey

4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah

Match Commissioner: Ofori Antwi

 

Match: ELEVEN WONDERS VS HEARTS OF OAK

Venue: Nana Ameyaw Park

Referee: Bernard Dunfe

Asst 1: Ouedraogo Dawood

Asst 2: Augustin Akugre

4th Ref: Prosper Adii

Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba

 

Match: ASHANTIGOLD VS WA ALL STARS

Venue: Len Clay, Obuasi

Referee: Issaka Afful

Asst 1: Falla Rahman

Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey

4th Ref: J. Akrofi Amenya

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante 

 

Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Samuel Suka

Asst 1: Paul Atimaka

Asst 2: Shine Ayitey

4th Ref: Solomon Mordey

Match Commissioner: C.W. Okai 

 

Match: DREAMS FC VS ELMINA SHARKS

Venue: Dawu

Referee: Ali Alhassan

Asst 1: Alhassan Yahaya

Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu

4th Ref: Desmond Abbey

Match Commissioner: Leanier Addy

 

Match: MEDEAMA SC VS KARELA

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Alex Nsiah

Asst 1: Richard Appiah

Asst 2: Safo Adade

4th Ref: Justice A. Poku

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

 

Match: INTER ALLIES VS BECHEM UTD (SATURDAY )

Venue: Tema

Referee: Dally Gagba

Asst 1: Alex Anning

Asst 2: Emurana Salifu

4th Ref: Isaac Quaye

Match Commissioner: Kweku Eyiah

