Fixtures and referees for match day 1

Match day 1 of the Ghana Premier League has been scheduled for this weekend
Seven games will be played over the weekend, with the Aduana Stars tie against Liberty Professionals postponed due to the Dormaa lads participation in the CAF Champions League.
Officials for Match day one of the Ghana Premier League have been announced.
Below are the Match officials for Match day One:
Match: ADUANA STARS VS LIBERTY PROF. (Postponed)
Venue: Dormaa
Referee: Latif Adaari Abdul
Asst 1: Badiu Ibrahim
Asst 2: Eric Nantiere
4th Ref: Nathan Anaafo
Match Commissioner: Osei Tutu
Match: WAFA VS ASANTE KOTOKO
Venue: Sogakope
Referee: Charles Bulu
Asst 1: Philip Darko
Asst 2: Nii Kotei Kotey
4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah
Match Commissioner: Ofori Antwi
Match: ELEVEN WONDERS VS HEARTS OF OAK
Venue: Nana Ameyaw Park
Referee: Bernard Dunfe
Asst 1: Ouedraogo Dawood
Asst 2: Augustin Akugre
4th Ref: Prosper Adii
Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
Match: ASHANTIGOLD VS WA ALL STARS
Venue: Len Clay, Obuasi
Referee: Issaka Afful
Asst 1: Falla Rahman
Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey
4th Ref: J. Akrofi Amenya
Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Samuel Suka
Asst 1: Paul Atimaka
Asst 2: Shine Ayitey
4th Ref: Solomon Mordey
Match Commissioner: C.W. Okai
Match: DREAMS FC VS ELMINA SHARKS
Venue: Dawu
Referee: Ali Alhassan
Asst 1: Alhassan Yahaya
Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu
4th Ref: Desmond Abbey
Match Commissioner: Leanier Addy
Match: MEDEAMA SC VS KARELA
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Alex Nsiah
Asst 1: Richard Appiah
Asst 2: Safo Adade
4th Ref: Justice A. Poku
Match Commissioner: James Adjei
Match: INTER ALLIES VS BECHEM UTD (SATURDAY )
Venue: Tema
Referee: Dally Gagba
Asst 1: Alex Anning
Asst 2: Emurana Salifu
4th Ref: Isaac Quaye
Match Commissioner: Kweku Eyiah