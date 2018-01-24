Home > Sports > Football >

Fixtures for StarTimes GFA Gala announced


Kotoko vs Host Elmina Sharks Fixtures for StarTimes GFA Gala announced

The 2018 Ghana  Premier League will be preceded by a 2-day gala event

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures for StarTimes GFA Gala announced after draw
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

StarTimes the official Television rights holders of the Ghana Premier League and FA in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday organised the draw for the 2018 gala contest.

The gala competition which used to usher in the season proper went on hibernation for years, but with the help of StarTimes it has been revived to give clubs the opportunity to warm themselves up for the season.

READ MORE: Nana Aba Anamoah and Prince Tagoe are attention seekers-Asamoah Gyan

It used to be compulsory for all clubs, but this year an invitation was extended to both lower division and toplight clubs and only 16 accepted to participate- 10 Premier League sides and six division one league sides.

The StarTimes GFA gala is set to be played on 3rd and 4th February, 2018 at the Nduom Stadium Elmina.

Each of the teams will receive an appearance fees of $2500, Semifinalists  $500, runner up $1000 and winner $2000.

Below is the full draw

Techiman Eleven Wonders vs New Edubiase United

Ebusua Ɛbusua Dwarfs vs Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

Medeama SC vs Berekum Chelsea

Vision FC vs Wa All Stars

Hearts of Oak vs Great Olympics

Bechem United vs Nea Salamina

FC Samatex vs Dreams FC

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abdul Razak: Ghanaian footballer remanded on robbery charge Abdul Razak Ghanaian footballer remanded on robbery charge
Video: Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statue Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statue
Football: 'Bakambu' pic raises intrigue over Beijing transfer Football 'Bakambu' pic raises intrigue over Beijing transfer
Dino Ndlovu: From sleeping in toilet to Champions League - and now China Dino Ndlovu From sleeping in toilet to Champions League - and now China
Phil Neville: New England women's coach in 'sexist' tweet row Phil Neville New England women's coach in 'sexist' tweet row
Valere Germain: Striker scores as Marseille edge out fourth-tier Epinal Valere Germain Striker scores as Marseille edge out fourth-tier Epinal

Recommended Videos

Wealthiest Soccer Clubs: 20 richest football clubs Wealthiest Soccer Clubs 20 richest football clubs
Video: Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statue Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statue
E.K Afranie: Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of bribery E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of bribery



Top Articles

1 Black Stars Nana Aba Anamoah and Prince Tagoe are attention seekers-...bullet
2 Photo Kwesi Nyantakyi joins CAF contingent at George Weah’s swearing-inbullet
3 Football Man Utd retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'bullet
4 Video This video of Ronaldinho goes viralbullet
5 Ex-FIFA Player of the Year George Weah sworn in as President of...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Dreams FC sign Kwadwo Asamoahbullet
7 GHALCA G8 Tournament Dreams FC beat Hearts of Oak to win trophybullet
8 Black Stars Commission of Inquiry into Brazil World Cup...bullet
9 Ghanaian Football Football rivalries in Ghana that made...bullet
10 Abdul Razak Ghanaian footballer remanded on robbery chargebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
2 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
3 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting...bullet
4 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
5 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet
6 Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from emotional...bullet
7 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
8 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
10 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender...bullet

Football

Sevilla's midfielder Ever Banega (L) celebrates with Sevilla's defender Sergio Escudero after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg football match between against Club Atletico de Madrid January 23, 2018
Sergio Escudero Quick-fire spanish footballer helps Sevilla down Atletico
Manchester City's striker Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring their second goal against Bristol City on January 23, 2018
Carabao cup Manchester City into first final of Guardiola era
Mohammed Polo Former Hearts coach calls on Kwesi Appiah to appoint new Ghana captain
Celtic's striker Leigh Griffiths, pictured in October 2017, fired home a 70th minute winner against Partick Thistle
Scottish Premiership Thistle stung by Celtic in Glasgow derby