Fixtures for StarTimes GFA Gala announced

StarTimes the official Television rights holders of the Ghana Premier League and FA in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday organised the draw for the 2018 gala contest.

The gala competition which used to usher in the season proper went on hibernation for years, but with the help of StarTimes it has been revived to give clubs the opportunity to warm themselves up for the season.

It used to be compulsory for all clubs, but this year an invitation was extended to both lower division and toplight clubs and only 16 accepted to participate- 10 Premier League sides and six division one league sides.

The StarTimes GFA gala is set to be played on 3rd and 4th February, 2018 at the Nduom Stadium Elmina.

Each of the teams will receive an appearance fees of $2500, Semifinalists $500, runner up $1000 and winner $2000.

Below is the full draw

Techiman Eleven Wonders vs New Edubiase United

Ebusua Ɛbusua Dwarfs vs Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

Medeama SC vs Berekum Chelsea

Vision FC vs Wa All Stars

Hearts of Oak vs Great Olympics

Bechem United vs Nea Salamina

FC Samatex vs Dreams FC