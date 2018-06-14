Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Flag-waving fans party as Russia wins World Cup opener in Moscow


Football Flag-waving fans party as Russia wins World Cup opener in Moscow

The mood was buoyant and politics was left on the touchline as thousands of Russian and foreign fans crammed into a Moscow fan zone to watch Thursday's World Cup opener, erupting in cheers as Russia crushed Saudi Arabia 5-0.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian fans mingled with supporters from overseas to watch the World Cup opener in a fanzone in Moscow play

Russian fans mingled with supporters from overseas to watch the World Cup opener in a fanzone in Moscow

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The mood was buoyant and politics was left on the touchline as thousands of Russian and foreign fans crammed into a Moscow fan zone to watch Thursday's World Cup opener, erupting in cheers as Russia crushed Saudi Arabia 5-0.

Flag-waving supporters from all over the world chanted "Russia!" as the host team opened their campaign in style in the city's Luzhniki stadium.

A crowd of some 10,000 people, including many families with young children, gathered in a fanzone on a hill above the stadium with giant screens set up to watch the game.

Fans from South America added a latin flavour to a Moscow World Cup fanzone for Thursday's opening match play

Fans from South America added a latin flavour to a Moscow World Cup fanzone for Thursday's opening match

(AFP)

Russian fans were less numerous than international ones, but were ecstatic as their team pulled off a triumphant start to the championship.

"We have the best country in the world, I knew we would win. I can't describe how happy and positive I feel right now," said Yelena Krasnykh, a 21-year-old student.

"We're really very glad. We didn't expect this to be honest," said 34-year-old Veronika Kripolapova.

"Victory is a great feeling," said Pavel, a 42-year-old factory worker.

"Our team is not that bad, it's just things in Russia are unpredictable," he said.

Peruvian fans are in Russia to support their country's World Cup return after a 36 year absence play

Peruvian fans are in Russia to support their country's World Cup return after a 36 year absence

(AFP)

There was a distinct South American flavour to the fan zone and exuberant supporters from Peru, Mexico and Colombia held competitive chant-offs, whilst cheering for Russia during the game.

As Russia scored the final goal, hundreds of Russian and Peruvian fans danced together and chanted "Go Russia!"

"We were a bit worried that Russians would be cold because we South American people are very warm. But everyone has been so friendly," said Gabriela Chang, a 29-year-old Peruvian fan.

"This is the first time we're part of the World Cup in 36 years and we are so happy," she said with Peru facing Denmark on Saturday.

Many supporters were visiting Russia for the first time.

One of the few Saudi nationals there was Mona Mohammad, a 35-year-old who works for an oil company and was pushing her baby in a pram decorated with Saudi flags.

Saudi Arabia supporters kept tabs on their team in the World Cup curtain-raiser play

Saudi Arabia supporters kept tabs on their team in the World Cup curtain-raiser

(AFP)

"I have grown up loving football, my brothers and father love it too," she said.

Tom Briskie, a 26-year-old Australian from Brisbane, admitted: "We were a bit worried before coming here because of all the media reports but it wasn't enough to put us off.

"I totally didn't expect Moscow to be so nice," he added.

Michael Loffler, a 36-year-old German IT specialist who lives in Ukraine, was draped in both Russian and German flags.

"I came here to show that we (Europe and Russia) can be friends," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking Football Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking
Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
Russia 2018: 21st FIFA World Cup starts today Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts today
Opening Match: Russia thump Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style Opening Match Russia thump Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style
Football: Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener Football Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Football: Morocco happy to be Dutch representatives at World Cup Football Morocco happy to be Dutch representatives at World Cup

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
9 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
10 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the World Cup opening ceremony that a love of football "unites the entire world"
Football Putin officially opens World Cup in Russia
Fernando Santos and his Portugal side come into this World Cup as the reigning champions of Europe
Football Spain will go far despite upheaval, says Portugal coach Santos
Russian police arrrest British gay rights activist Peter Tatchell after he unfolded a poster reading "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people" in central Moscow
Football British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez trains in Russia
Football Uruguay coach lavishes praise on 'more mature' Suarez