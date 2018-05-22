Home > Sports > Football >

Football and faith: Deogratias, striker and future priest


Football Football and faith: Deogratias, striker and future priest

Deogratias Nyamwihula is a 27-year-old Tanzanian striker whose quickness is a thorn in the side of defences.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Deogratias kicks the ball during the Clericus Cup quarter-final between Sedes Sapientiae and Amici della Chape play

Deogratias kicks the ball during the Clericus Cup quarter-final between Sedes Sapientiae and Amici della Chape

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Deogratias Nyamwihula is a 27-year-old Tanzanian striker whose quickness is a thorn in the side of defences.

He has lived in Rome since 2015, but far from the glamour of Roma and Lazio, he plays for Sedes Sapientiae, a cosmopolitan team of seminary students that are among the most feared in the Clericus Cup.

Organised every year in Rome on the grounds of the Pius XI stadium, which boasts one of the most beautiful views of the capital over the Dome of St. Peter's Basilica, the Clericus Cup is the World Cup of priests and seminarians.

In April, the Sedes Sapientiae, a seminary in the Roman neighbourhood of Trastevere and run by Opus Dei, defeated Amici della Chape, another team of aspiring priests, to reach its third semi-final in four years.

Wearing the number 10 jersey, Deogratias was involved in most of the key action, winning a penalty kick, and scoring to make it 3-1. At the final whistle, he ran bare-chested to celebrate with dozens of fans who beat drums and sang "Forza, Forza Sedes!" throughout the match.

"I always played football in my country, without shoes, on very hard ground. I had so many friends thanks to football, a match is like calling a friend to come to eat," the Barcelona and Brazil fan, who is in his third year studying theology, told AFP.

In a black shirt and Roman collar, sweating under the spring sun, Sedes coach Jose Huerta, a Mexican priest, shouted instructions in Italian and congratulations to players from Mexico, El Salvador, Argentina, the Philippines, Ghana, South Africa and Croatia.

"Football is something that unites us, beyond the prayers and other things that we enjoy doing together, but football is really an entertaining activity that does a lot of good for the community," he said.

Suspect technique, clear intent

Deogratias (2ndL, 1st row) poses with his team Sedes Sapientiae play

Deogratias (2ndL, 1st row) poses with his team Sedes Sapientiae

(AFP)

At the Clericus Cup, the technique is sometimes debatable and the physical condition often suspect.

But the focus is clear and even though a Brazilian midfielder from "Chape" handed out a few knocks, everything ended with all the players embracing in a circle in the centre of the field.

"We give everything, but always with a spirit that is, let's say, Christian. We don't forget that we are priests, seminarians, religious, in a word," explained Huerta.

In the austere yet well-lit room he shares with two other students at the seminary, Deogratias -- whose name means "Thanks be to God" -- recalls his childhood "in a very Christian family". His little brother was baptised Melchior, after one of the three wise men.

"Growing up, it became like a love story and I had this vocation to be a priest. At 17, I wanted to make this journey to understand what God wanted for my life," he explains.

"But our training is not just about prayer, it's a human, intellectual education, and part of that human education is, of course, the game.

"Some play volleyball and basketball. That is how we can have a little fun at the weekends, relax, and return in top form on Monday."

Deogratias arrives in the chapel of the International Ecclesiastical College Sedes Sapientiae to pray after the Clericus Cup quarter-final play

Deogratias arrives in the chapel of the International Ecclesiastical College Sedes Sapientiae to pray after the Clericus Cup quarter-final

(AFP)

In the corridors decorated with old maps of the seminary, Deogratias was asked about the concept of victory and its compatibility with Christian virtues.

"The question is not to win but to create friendships, and if we are all here it is for our faith," he said.

Nevertheless he has no hesitation in recalling the date of the Clericus Cup final.

"May 26, like the Champions League final!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bernard Kumordzi: Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive with drugs Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive with drugs
Football: Ibrahimovic sent off as Galaxy end losing streak Football Ibrahimovic sent off as Galaxy end losing streak
Football: Guerrero gets FIFPro's support in doping ban Football Guerrero gets FIFPro's support in doping ban
Football: Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup Football Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup
Football: Wolfsburg beat Holstein Kiel to stay in Bundesliga Football Wolfsburg beat Holstein Kiel to stay in Bundesliga
Football: Emery set to succeed Wenger as Arsenal boss - reports Football Emery set to succeed Wenger as Arsenal boss - reports

Recommended Videos

Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban
Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
3 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Realbullet
4 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
5 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
8 Football 'I'll never change' -- FA Cup winner Conte warns...bullet
9 Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as...bullet
10 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

International Friendlies Here is how much Ghana will spend to play Iceland and Japan
Santi Cazorla, pictured in 2015, hasn't played for Arsenal since suffering a serious Achilles injury in October 2016
Football Cazorla to leave Arsenal in June
Icardi finish level on 29 goals in Serie A this season with Ciro Immobile
Football Inter striker Icardi left out of Argentina World Cup squad
Darron Gibson, pictured in action in 2016, lost his contract with Sunderland after he smashed his Mercedes 4x4 into a taxi and five parked cars while on his way to the club's training ground
Football Former Sunderland star Gibson avoids prison over drink driving