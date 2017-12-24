Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick


Southampton striker Charlie Austin was Sunday banned for three matches after kicking Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face, the Football Association announced.

Southampton's Charlie Austin, pictured here in December 2017, was handed a three-game suspension on December 24, 2017

Southampton's Charlie Austin, pictured here in December 2017, was handed a three-game suspension on December 24, 2017

(AFP/File)
Lossl was left with a bloodied face and a suspected broken nose following the incident in Saturday's 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

Austin avoided punishment for the incident at the time, but the FA handed out a three-game suspension after he accepted the charge.

In-form Austin netted Southampton's opener midway through the first half against Huddersfield, but came off with a hamstring injury after the interval.

"Charlie Austin will be suspended for Southampton's next three matches after he was charged with violent conduct. He accepted the charge but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission," the FA said.

"The striker was involved in an incident which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video during Saturday's game against Huddersfield Town."

Austin, 28, will miss the club's next three fixtures -- away to Tottenham and then Manchester United -- with a home match against Crystal Palace on January 2.

