Football Bernardeschi to miss Spurs clash with surgery likely

Federico Bernardeschi will miss Juventus's Champions League second leg clash against Tottenham with coach Massimiliano Allegri saying Saturday the winger could require knee surgery.

Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi has a knee injury and will miss the Champions League second leg with Tottenham

(AFP/File)
Federico Bernardeschi will miss Juventus's Champions League second leg clash against Tottenham with coach Massimiliano Allegri saying Saturday the winger could require knee surgery.

Bernardeschi, 24, picked up knee ligament damage during last week's Serie A win over Torino, with top scorer Gonzalo Higuain also suffering from an ankle knock.

"Bernardeschi will be revaluated in 20 days," Allegri told a press conference ahead of the champion's league game on Sunday against Atalanta.

"If by that time the conservative treatment has achieved results, good, otherwise we'll have to decide whether to operate or not."

Allegri added: "Higuain hasn't trained since (Torino) and only worked separately from the squad, so it's very unlikely he'll be able to play tomorrow."

Juventus travel to Wembley on March 7 having been held 2-2 by Spurs in the last 16 first leg clash in Turin last week.

Before that they play Atalanta twice -- in the league on Sunday and an Italian Cup semi-final next week -- and Lazio in Serie A.

Full-back Mattia De Sciglio has a problem with a thigh muscle and will be re-evaluated next week with Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado "still a long way off his comeback," said Allegri.

But French midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic are available this weekend.

Paulo Dybala has made his return after a thigh strain, but as a substitute against Torino.

"It's unthinkable that Dybala could be ready after 40-45 days out to play 90 minutes. He played around half-a-hour against Torino, so it's about finding the right fitness levels in a decisive moment of the season.

"Tomorrow we’ll certainly start Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic, then we'll see between Stefano Sturaro, Claudio Marchisio or Rodrigo Bentancur.

Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 in the first leg of the Italian Cup semi-final, and the two teams meet again next week.

The side from Bergamo, currently eighth in the league, exited the Europa League this week.

"They'll be eager to make up for it straight away and on Wednesday, like us, they'll be fired up to reach the Italian Cup final," added Allegri, whose side are one point behind leaders Napoli.

