Home > Sports > Football >

Football boss Jordaan faces second sexual assault complaint


Football Football boss Jordaan faces second sexual assault complaint

South African Football Association president and Confederation of African Football executive Danny Jordaan is facing a second sexual assault complaint, it was reported on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jordaan, 66, was previously accused of sexual assault by singer and former lawmaker Jennifer Ferguson in November 2017 play

Jordaan, 66, was previously accused of sexual assault by singer and former lawmaker Jennifer Ferguson in November 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South African Football Association president and Confederation of African Football executive Danny Jordaan is facing a second sexual assault complaint, it was reported on Sunday.

The mass-circulation Johannesburg-based Sunday Times said an unnamed 40-year-old woman filed a complaint with police this week against the 66-year-old football official.

She alleges Jordaan, one of the senior organisers of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

The Sunday Times reported that the woman is a prominent author and the niece of a top politician.

Last November, singer and former South African lawmaker Jennifer Ferguson said she was sexually assaulted by Jordaan 25 years ago.

Ferguson later flew to South Africa from her home in Sweden to lay a charge with the police against Jordaan.

Jordaan's lawyer, Mamodupi Mohlala, denounced the latest complaint, saying it was an attempt to make his client "ineligible" to seek a second term as South African football boss.

The national association are scheduled to hold presidential elections this Saturday and Jordaan is the lone candidate.

"This is another attempt to discredit our client in the media," Mohlala told AFP.

"The only place for these charges is in court and we call once again on the media and the public to allow justice to do its job."

The police refused to comment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

AYC Qualifier: Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next round AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next round
Ghana Premier League: Medeama go top after 2-1 win over Aduana Stars Ghana Premier League Medeama go top after 2-1 win over Aduana Stars
Football: New PSG coach Tuchel relishes working with 'artist' Neymar Football New PSG coach Tuchel relishes working with 'artist' Neymar
Football: Teens Pulisic, Weah lead young US team to face Bolivia Football Teens Pulisic, Weah lead young US team to face Bolivia
Football: Courtois urges Chelsea to spend big amid Conte uncertainty Football Courtois urges Chelsea to spend big amid Conte uncertainty
Football: Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth' Football Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth'

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
6 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with...bullet
7 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
8 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
9 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
10 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

France midfielder Paul Pogba is one of several black players to have been targeted with racist chants by Russian football supporters
Football England to prep players for eventual racism in Russia
Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league
Alexis Sanchez after Manchester United lost to Chesea in the FA Cup final,
Football Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes
Ghanaian Players Abroad Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS