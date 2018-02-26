Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Chelsea, Arsenal count their losses as top four soar


Football Chelsea, Arsenal count their losses as top four soar

Manchester United inflicted a miserable weekend on Chelsea as Jose Mourinho won his personal duel with Antonio Conte and helped shunt the champions out of the Premier League's top four.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho (L) watched his side come from behind to beat Antonio Conte's Chelsea on Sunday play

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho (L) watched his side come from behind to beat Antonio Conte's Chelsea on Sunday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United inflicted a miserable weekend on Chelsea as Jose Mourinho won his personal duel with Antonio Conte and helped shunt the champions out of the Premier League's top four.

Former Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku scored and set up the winner for Jesse Lingard in a 2-1 defeat for Conte's team, whose bid for a Champions League place was further hit by victories for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

At the other end of the table, seven clubs are separated by just four points but West Brom look down and out after a fourth straight Premier League defeat against Huddersfield.

AFP Sports looks at the major talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Chelsea on the slide

After the opening half hour on Sunday, Chelsea looked on course to move level on points with United as they deservedly led through Willian's opener.

However, they are now six points adrift of Mourinho's men as they wilted after the break.

"At the end we are talking about another defeat," said Conte, whose side have now lost three of their past four league games.

"We must be disappointed because when you have this type of situation you have to manage the game better with experience and maturity to get three points. Instead for another time we are talking about a loss."

Worse could be to come for Chelsea as they make the daunting trip to City next Sunday, while Spurs, Liverpool and United face Huddersfield, Newcastle and Crystal Palace next weekend.

Awful few days for Arsenal

If losing the League Cup final in a meek 3-0 submission to Manchester City was not bad enough, Arsenal also saw Tottenham, in fourth, open up a 10-point gap on their north London rivals.

Arsene Wenger's men now realistically need to inflict just City's second league defeat of the season when the sides meet again on Thursday to remain in contention for the top four.

"Arsenal really needs to win against City or then the distance will be too big for them like it happened for us last season," said United manager Jose Mourinho.

United salvaged Mourinho's debut season at Old Trafford by qualifying for the Champions League via the Europa League.

But even that route looks less likely for Arsenal than a few days ago after they drew AC Milan in the last-16.

103 not out for Liverpool

Liverpool's 100th goal of the season may have come from an unlikely source as Emre Can got the ball rolling in a 4-1 rout of West Ham at Anfield.

However, the familiar three then took over as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane took their combined tally for the campaign to 66.

Jurgen Klopp declared the display "a joy to watch" and beyond even his own expectations.

Tellingly, Klopp also highlighted the importance a 10-day break before Saturday's clash had been to help his side reach peak performance.

The German has rotated more than any other manager in the Premier League this season and Liverpool look refreshed rather than running on fumes for the final stages of the season as they have in Klopp's previous two seasons.

West Brom cut adrift

West Brom boss Alan Pardew admitted he had "a bag-and-a-half packed" even before Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Huddersfield, given his inability to turn the Baggies fortunes around.

Reports say Pardew will be handed one more week to save his job when West Brom travel to Watford this weekend, but time is rapidly running out not only for Pardew's prospects of remaining in charge but West Brom's chances of survival.

Seven points now separate them from safety with just 10 games remaining.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tamale City FC: Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club Tamale City FC Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club
Football: Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China Football Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China
Premier League: Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea
Football: Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe Football Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe
Football: Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon Football Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon
Adwoa Bayor: Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job Adwoa Bayor Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coachbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Academy This is how Lizzy Sports Academy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Michy Batshuayi has hit out at fans on Twitter over racist abuse
Football UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse
A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful
Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues