Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Englishman Lookman shines but Leipzig crash to lowly Cologne


Football Englishman Lookman shines but Leipzig crash to lowly Cologne

Ademola Lookman created a goal but RB Leipzig squandered the chance to go second in the Bundesliga on Sunday after crashing to a 2-1 defeat at home to bottom side Cologne.

  • Published:
Young English midfielder Ademola Lookman's starring performance couldn't save Leipzig from defeat play

Young English midfielder Ademola Lookman's starring performance couldn't save Leipzig from defeat

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ademola Lookman created a goal but RB Leipzig squandered the chance to go second in the Bundesliga on Sunday after crashing to a 2-1 defeat at home to bottom side Cologne.

Lookman, an England Under-21 winger on loan from Everton, shone during his 59 minutes, hitting the post in the move that led to the opening goal on five minutes at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

When Portugal international Bruma crossed to the far post, Lookman, 20, nudged the ball onto the woodwork and French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin tapped home the rebound.

Having scored on his Bundesliga debut three weeks ago, Lookman played well before being replaced by Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen for the last half hour.

With Lookman on the bench, Cologne roared back with two goals in the final 20 minutes.

French midfielder Vincent Koziello smashed home a left-footed shot on 70 minutes and then substitute midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt, returning after a groin injury, fired home at the back post seven minutes later.

The defeat leaves Leipzig sixth while Cologne remain eight points from safety with just 10 games left.

Bentaleb's sweet return

Earlier, Schalke climbed from sixth to third as Nabil Bentaleb scored on his comeback to seal their 2-0 victory at 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.

It was a sweet return for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who was dropped from Schalke's squad a fortnight ago and told to improve his attitude.

Bentaleb's penalty just before the final whistle capped a deserved win for Schalke who had taken the lead with just 11 minutes gone in Leverkusen.

Guido Burgstaller flicked the ball over a defender and fired into the bottom left corner of the net from 15 yards.

"We said clearly that we want to perform well and we succeeded in doing that," said Schalke's director of sport Christian Heidel.

However, Heidel revealed win was overshadowed by injuries to two Schalke fans, one of whom fell down stairs and is "in critical condition", after suffering a head trauma.

Schalke will be without Burgstaller for their next league game at Hertha Berlin after he picked up a first-half booking -- his fifth yellow card of the season.

Leverkusen had defensive midfielder Dominik Kohr sent off for a second yellow card after 38 minutes.

Schalke poured forward and sealed the win thanks to a Leverkusen mistake.

Teenage Greece defender Panagiotis Retsos sent Swiss striker Breel Embolo tumbling in the area and when referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot, Bentaleb, a second-half replacement, drilled home the penalty on 89 minutes.

"We played very well and created a lot of chances in the first half," said Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco.

"We counter attacked well after the break and I am happy to go home with the three points."

Schalke are level with second-placed Borussia Dortmund on 40 points -- a massive 20 behind runaway league leaders Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants were held to a goalless draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday, the first time they had failed to score a league goal at the Allianz Arena since May 2015.

Despite outshooting Hertha 19-5 -- Bayern could not break through, which cost them two possible records.

Top-scorer Robert Lewandowski, who had 10 shots on goal, missed the out-right record of scoring in 12 consecutive home league games.

Jupp Heynckes also missed the chance to become the first Bayern coach to claim 15 straight wins in all competitions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ex-players tackle dementia in football-mad Spain Football Ex-players tackle dementia in football-mad Spain
Football: Gattuso calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch fire Football Gattuso calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch fire
Football: Pochettino defends 'diving' Dele as Kane saves Spurs Football Pochettino defends 'diving' Dele as Kane saves Spurs
Football: Sky's the limit for Pep's Manchester City slickers Football Sky's the limit for Pep's Manchester City slickers
Football: Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata Football Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
2 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
3 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
4 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to...bullet
5 Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at...bullet
7 Football Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile fire Lazio third, Juve...bullet
8 Football Salah takes Liverpool to second, West Brom in dangerbullet
9 Football Juventus Serie A game snowed off as blizzard...bullet
10 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku has only scored once...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
3 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
7 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
8 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Neymar was visibly in pain after turning his ankle, making him a doubt for the Real match
Football PSG coach 'optimistic' injured Neymar will recover to face Real
Big chill: Juventus' players warm up under heavy snowfall before the match against Atalanta in Turin was called off
Football Juventus snowed off, Lazio go third as AC Milan stall Roma
Take that: Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa celebrates after giving his team the lead in Seville
Football Griezmann hat-trick as Atletico trounce Sevilla, cut gap on Barcelona
Neymar was visibly in pain after turning his ankle, making him a doubt for the Real match
Football Neymar injury mars PSG victory over Marseille