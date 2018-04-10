Home > Sports > Football >

Football fan has his friend’s wife for a week after bet win


Football Madness This football fan has his friend’s wife for a week after winning the Manchester derby bet

What will you do if you won a bet and had your friend's wife for a week? This Manchester City fan got into a deal he has probably regretted.

  • Published:
This football fan has his friend’s wife for a week after winning the Manchester derby bet play

This football fan has his friend’s wife for a week after winning the Manchester derby bet
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a replica of what happened back in 2012, Vincent Kompany headed home from a corner kick to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead over Manchester United on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

The second from IIkay Gundogan followed by a really comfortable performance from Pep Guardiola’s gave Manchester United fans no hope of preventing their city rivals from lifting the Premier League trophy in their presence.

But football, bloody hell.

Two second-half goals from Paul Pogba to equalize plus a Chris Smalling winner saw Manchester United get the bragging rights at the end of the game.

play

For City fans, it was a pain to not have lifted ahead of their bitter rivals. They console themselves and move on to win it another day, obviously. But not all Manchester City fans.

A Tanzanian man is set to lose his wife to his friend for a week after losing a bet that was placed ahead of the Manchester derby.

READ MORE: Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots to teach Man United academy

In a written agreement, Amani Stanley will give his wife to Shilla Tony for a week since the former’s Manchester City could not beat the latter’s Manchester United.

This football fan has his friend’s wife for a week after winning the Manchester derby bet play

This football fan has his friend’s wife for a week after winning the Manchester derby bet

 

The contract read:

“I hereby promise to give away my wife for an entire week to my brother Tony Shilla if Manchester City doesn’t win the league title against Manchester United. I’m of sound mind and I’ve not been coerced into this agreement.”

From the look of things, Amani will be watching Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League return game against Liverpool wondering where it all went wrong with Tony probably having a good time with his wife. A good time is a good time. Take your mind out of the gutter:)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Swansea coach confirms missing Jordan Ayew and is ready to release the attacking beast Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea coach confirms missing Jordan Ayew and is ready to release the attacking beast
XL VRS XXXXL: Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angeles XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angeles
Football: Ronaldo a symbol of Real like Di Stefano - Zidane Football Ronaldo a symbol of Real like Di Stefano - Zidane
Football: New Japan coach vows to build on 'world-class' technique Football New Japan coach vows to build on 'world-class' technique
Football: Russia to spend big on stadiums after World Cup Football Russia to spend big on stadiums after World Cup
Scoring Hero: This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because Asamoah Gyan made someone win $270K bet Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because Asamoah Gyan made someone win $270K bet

Recommended Videos

Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team
Sports: 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week Sports 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week
Sports: Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment



Top Articles

1 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to...bullet
2 Stay Humble Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s...bullet
4 Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because...bullet
5 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly...bullet
6 World's Best Ronaldinho has his say on the age-old Lionel...bullet
7 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to...bullet
8 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
9 GFA Don’t seek re-election – George Afriyie warns Nyantakyibullet
10 Champions League Zidane warns Real against complacency...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Sven Ulreich has proved an able replacement for Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich this season
Football Out of Neuer's shadow, Ulreich eager to shine in Europe
Bayern head coach Jupp Heynckes expects Sevilla to attack in their Champions League second leg in Munich
Football Bayern wary of 'last dice roll' for Sevilla
Former Black Stars captain wins GPL Coach of the Month
Ghana Premier League Former Black Stars captain wins GPL Coach of the Month
Ghana Premier League Player of the Month Aminu Mohammed
GPL Aminu Mohammed named Ghana Premier League Player of the Month