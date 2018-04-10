This football fan has his friend’s wife for a week after winning the Manchester derby bet

news

In a replica of what happened back in 2012, Vincent Kompany headed home from a corner kick to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead over Manchester United on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

The second from IIkay Gundogan followed by a really comfortable performance from Pep Guardiola’s gave Manchester United fans no hope of preventing their city rivals from lifting the Premier League trophy in their presence.

But football, bloody hell.

Two second-half goals from Paul Pogba to equalize plus a Chris Smalling winner saw Manchester United get the bragging rights at the end of the game.

For City fans, it was a pain to not have lifted ahead of their bitter rivals. They console themselves and move on to win it another day, obviously. But not all Manchester City fans.

A Tanzanian man is set to lose his wife to his friend for a week after losing a bet that was placed ahead of the Manchester derby.

In a written agreement, Amani Stanley will give his wife to Shilla Tony for a week since the former’s Manchester City could not beat the latter’s Manchester United.

The contract read:

“I hereby promise to give away my wife for an entire week to my brother Tony Shilla if Manchester City doesn’t win the league title against Manchester United. I’m of sound mind and I’ve not been coerced into this agreement.”

From the look of things, Amani will be watching Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League return game against Liverpool wondering where it all went wrong with Tony probably having a good time with his wife. A good time is a good time. Take your mind out of the gutter:)