Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Fans boycott Monday match as Dortmund held by Augsburg


Football Fans boycott Monday match as Dortmund held by Augsburg

Marco Reus continued his fairytale comeback with a goal, but Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw by Augsburg while fans protested against Monday football in the Bundesliga.

  • Published:
Marco Reus continued his excellent form with a goal but Dortmund were held by Augsburg play

Marco Reus continued his excellent form with a goal but Dortmund were held by Augsburg

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Marco Reus continued his fairytale comeback with a goal, but Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw by Augsburg while fans protested against Monday football in the Bundesliga.

Sub-zero temperatures at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park did little to lift the match played in an eerie atmosphere, although Peter Stoeger's hosts did extend their unbeaten run to nine league matches.

There was near silence from the half-full south stand, which normally holds 24,500, as the club backed the supporters' silent protest.

"We accept and respect that many spectators have stayed at home, we are against a further extension of the matchday and will bring the issue to the German Football League (DFL)," said stadium announcer Norbert Dickel before kick-off.

"We are only for Monday games if there is a sporting reason."

The scenes in Dortmund came after Eintracht Frankfurt fans pelted the pitch with tennis balls against RB Leipzig last week in the first Monday game.

Nevertheless, Germany star Reus had plenty to celebrate after claiming his second goal in only his third Bundesliga appearance since tearing a cruciate knee ligament in last May's German Cup final.

But the draw sees Dortmund stay a massive 19 points adrift of runaway leaders Bayern Munich in second place, after the defending champions had also dropped two points against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

"It's annoying to end up with a draw after starting so well at home," bemoaned Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze.

"We didn't do enough with the ball we had and the performance wasn't what we had imagined.

"We're normally spoiled with the support we get from the south stand and we are looking forward to having that support once more when the stadium is full again."

Dortmund's opening goal on 16 minutes had 'Made in Germany' stamped all over it as three international team-mates combined.

A lightening counter-attack from their own goal covered the length of the pitch in a matter of seconds.

Goetze, who scored the winner in the 2014 World Cup final, slipped the ball to Andre Schuerrle, who had supplied the key cross in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

Schuerrle's delivery to the far post in Dortmund was cut out by Augsburg's Martin Hinteregger, but Reus, who started the breakaway, continued his run and tapped home the loose ball.

Having dominated the first half, Dortmund rode their luck in the second and Augsburg grew in confidence.

Michy Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, had an off night having scored five goals in his five previous Dortmund games since replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After Brazilian midfielder Caiuby went close on multiple occasions, mid-table Augsburg deservedly drew level on 73 minutes.

Kevin Danso escaped his marker at a corner and powered a header at Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki, who could only parry back to the Austria international.

Danso needed no second invitation and tucked home his second goal of the season on the rebound from close range.

The draw means Dortmund remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga since Stoeger replaced Peter Bosz as head coach in December.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Snow hampering Juventus and Milan Italian Cup preparations Football Snow hampering Juventus and Milan Italian Cup preparations
Bold Claim: Mohammed Polo better than Messi, says JE Sarpong Bold Claim Mohammed Polo better than Messi, says JE Sarpong
Football: Five things you may have missed in Serie A Football Five things you may have missed in Serie A
Football: Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal, serious doubt to face Real Football Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal, serious doubt to face Real
Football: Napoli crush Cagliari to pull clear in Serie A Football Napoli crush Cagliari to pull clear in Serie A
Football: Is a weak Bundesliga hurting Bayern in Europe? Football Is a weak Bundesliga hurting Bayern in Europe?

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
5 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder...bullet
6 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on...bullet
7 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for...bullet
8 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi-...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
4 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
7 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
8 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics...bullet
9 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of...bullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Coman suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's goalless draw against Hertha Berlin
Football Bayern winger Coman undergoes ankle surgery
A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
 
Football Minister brands arrested PAOK fan 'idiot' over thrown paper roll
The Gold Cup tournament will increase from 12 to 16 teams as part of an effort to improve standards across the region, CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani said
Football CONCACAF Gold Cup set for expansion