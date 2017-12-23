Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  FIFA trial: US jury convicts two ex-soccer bosses


Football FIFA trial: US jury convicts two ex-soccer bosses

A US jury convicted two South American ex-soccer bosses of corruption on Friday, the once-powerful pair swiftly remanded into custody following a New York trial that has exposed systemic corruption at the heart of FIFA.

  • Published:
Three fabulously wealthy and once-powerful South American soccer officials went on trial in New York (L to R): Jose Maria Marin, Juan Angel Napout and Manuel Burga play

Three fabulously wealthy and once-powerful South American soccer officials went on trial in New York (L to R): Jose Maria Marin, Juan Angel Napout and Manuel Burga

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A US jury convicted two South American ex-soccer bosses of corruption on Friday, the once-powerful pair swiftly remanded into custody following a New York trial that has exposed systemic corruption at the heart of FIFA.

The panel returned guilty verdicts against Jose Maria Marin, former head of Brazil's Football Confederation and Juan Angel Napout, former head of Paraguayan football, and will return after Christmas to deliberate on the fate of a third defendant, former Peru boss Manuel Burga.

The seven-week trial in a Brooklyn federal court exposed endemic criminal activity at the heart of the world's most popular sport, two and a half years after the United States unveiled the largest graft scandal in the history of world soccer.

On the sixth day of deliberations, Marin, 85, was convicted on six of seven counts, and Napout, 59, on three out of five, in connection with bestowing television and marketing rights to soccer matches.

They were quickly remanded into custody, as marshals in plain clothes burst into the room to surround the men. Napout had just enough time to hand a watch, neck chain and belt to his wife, who sat in the gallery for the verdict with their children.

"The defendants are facing very significant potential sentences," said Judge Pamela Chen, dismissing pleas from defense lawyers against immediate incarceration. Marin takes medication for depression and hypertension, his lawyer said.

Juan Angel Napout, arriving at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn earlier this month play

Juan Angel Napout, arriving at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn earlier this month

(AFP/File)

Under federal regulations, Marin and Napout each face at least 10 years in prison. Each conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

"I don't think there are real reasons for appeal," said Chen.

FIFA reacts

But the jury said they had not yet reached consensus on Burga, 60, who faces one count of racketeering conspiracy. They will return to resume deliberations on Tuesday.

Government prosecutors indicted 42 officials and marketing executives, as well as the sports company Traffic, and detailed 92 alleged crimes to the tune of more than $200 million, but so far only these three defendants have faced trial.

Marin and Napout betrayed no emotion as they heard the verdicts.

Prosecutors said they were blinded by greed into accepting more than $17 million in bribes -- Napout $10.5 million, Marin $6.55 million.

"FIFA will now take all necessary steps to seek restitution and recover any losses caused by their misconduct," said a spokesperson, following the convictions.

But in New York, defense lawyer refused to give up.

"We are disappointed of course and we are going to continue to fight for justice, appealing until we have a final decision," said Marin's lawyer Julio Barbosa.

"We're very disappointed and we are going to continue fighting to absolve Mr Napout," added Silvia Pinera, defense lawyer for the Paraguayan.

Lives of excess

Both were convicted of racketeering conspiracy under US law penalizing criminal organization -- charges that have jailed mafia bosses -- for accepting bribes in exchange for bestowing television and marketing rights.

In damning evidence, Marin, was recorded talking about taking bribes by associate turned US government cooperating witness, businessman Jose Hawilla, who wore a wire.

A jury will next week resume deliberations the fate of Manuel Burga, former president of the Peruvian Football Association, who faces one count of racketeering conspiracy play

A jury will next week resume deliberations the fate of Manuel Burga, former president of the Peruvian Football Association, who faces one count of racketeering conspiracy

(AFP)

The Brazilian was acquitted on one count of money laundering conspiracy, in relation to the Brazil Cup. He was convicted on two others, as well as of wire fraud conspiracy.

In addition to racketeering conspiracy, Napout was convicted on two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and acquitted on two counts of money laundering conspiracy.

Jose Maria Marin, arriving at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn earlier this month play

Jose Maria Marin, arriving at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn earlier this month

(AFP/File)

Proceedings lifted the lid on the life of privilege, luxury and excess enjoyed by members of FIFA's executive committee -- of personal chauffeurs, private jets and "presidential treatment," luxury hotels, meetings in idyllic resorts in the Bahamas or Mauritius, and even cruises on the Danube for wives, children and grandchildren.

Their lawyers claimed that while there was indisputable corruption at FIFA, nothing suggested their clients were directly involved. None of the defendants took the stand in their own defense.

The government amassed 30 million pages of evidence and cut plea deals with a string of culprits, including Argentinian-Italian marketing executive Alejandro Burzaco, who testified during the trial, after pleading guilty and agreeing to forfeit $21 million.

Of the 42 individuals indicted, 24 have pleaded guilty -- two of whom have already been sentenced by Chen. Fifteen remain in their own countries, including Brazilian football confederation president Marco Polo Del Nero, who was last week banned from soccer for 90 days as part of FIFA's own investigation into corruption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Middlesbrough axe Monk just hours after victory Football Middlesbrough axe Monk just hours after victory
Football: Manchester United denied by late leveller, slip 13 points behind City Football Manchester United denied by late leveller, slip 13 points behind City
Football: Milan problem bigger than me, says defiant Gattuso Football Milan problem bigger than me, says defiant Gattuso
Premier League: Atsu, Ayew score as Newcastle beat West Ham United in 5-goal thriller Premier League Atsu, Ayew score as Newcastle beat West Ham United in 5-goal thriller
Premier league: Jordan Ayew secures Swansea City point at Crystal Palace Premier league Jordan Ayew secures Swansea City point at Crystal Palace
Football: Hamsik eclipses Maradona to put Napoli top for Christmas Football Hamsik eclipses Maradona to put Napoli top for Christmas

Recommended Videos

Fan Love: 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017
Football: Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017
Football: Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017



Top Articles

1 Lavish Lifestyle Emmanuel Adebayor grabs £56,900-worth Range Rover as...bullet
2 Black Stars Ghana overtakes Nigeria in the FIFA rankingsbullet
3 Home Support Mohamed Salah builds pitches and helps couples get...bullet
4 El Clasico Five keys to Real Madrid vs Barcelonabullet
5 US Soccer Solomon Asante to play alongside Drogba after joining...bullet
6 Ghana @60 Cup Hearts cannot wait to avenge Kumasi Asante...bullet
7 Jackpot! 25-year-old graduate wins GHS 144,641 in Betway Jackpotbullet
8 Transfer News Fenerbache to offer Baba Rahman escape routebullet
9 La Liga Messi inspires Barcelona to emphatic 0-3 win at...bullet
10 2017 CAF Awards Gala All past footballer of the year...bullet

Top Videos

1 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
2 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
3 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
4 Football Tony Yeboah’s Bundesliga record equaled by Emerick-Aubameyangbullet
5 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho at...bullet
6 Video Watch former Kotoko's youngster's hat-trick for Anderlechtbullet
7 Video Impressive Ike Quartey stops opponent in round onebullet
8 Football 3D video highlights of City vs Spursbullet
9 Video This sumptuous Ayew’s goal nominated for goal of...bullet
10 Video Counntryman Songo slam Obour and Manasseh over...bullet

Football

Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his, and Tottenham's third goal against Burnley
Football Kane matches Shearer record with treble at Burnley
Barcelona's forward Luis Suarez celebrates
Football Five conclusions from Barcelona's El Clasico cruise
Mikael Lustig's deflected shot gave Celtic a 40th minute lead over Aberdeen
Football Celtic crush title rivals Aberdeen
Wolverhampton are now seven points clear of second placed Cardiff
Football Wolves cement lead, Bristol City held after Cup heroics