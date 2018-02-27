Football :  Free-scoring Rangers close gap on Celtic

news

Rangers moved to within six points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by sweeping aside St Johnstone 4-1 on Tuesday for a fifth straight win in all competitions.

Graeme Murty's men have now scored 19 goals on that run to open up a six-point lead over Aberdeen in second place.

Celtic have a game in hand when they host Dundee on Wednesday.

But Rangers have the chance to breathe life into the title race when the sides meet in their next league outing at Ibrox on March 11.

The visitors made the game safe at McDiarmid Park inside the first 45 minutes as a James Tavernier penalty, Josh Windass and Sean Goss gave Rangers a 3-0 half-time lead.

Alfredo Morelos made it four 11 minutes after the break before Jason Kerr grabbed a consolation for the hosts.

Elsewhere, former Rangers and Everton striker Steven Naismith scored his first goal for Hearts in a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Eamonn Brophy opened the scoring after just three minutes for Killie, but a share of the points means fifth-placed Hearts maintain a two-point lead over the visitors.