Football :  French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage

Former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Nicolas Douchez was given a 10,000-euro ($12,293, £8,800) fine by a Paris court on Friday after an incident of drunken violence last year.

Douchez, who now plays for Lens in France's Ligue 2, will not appeal against the court ruling, his lawyer said.

He was charged with violence under the influence of alcohol and criminal damage.

The 37-year-old was arrested in the French capital in the early hours of October 26, at the home of his victim.

Police reported that the apartment of the victim, a 27-year-old woman, had been turned "upside down, with much of the furniture damaged or broken".

The woman refused to file a complaint against Douchez and went back on her initial accusations that she had been hit, saying she had been stripped naked and pushed over by her friend, who was drunk.

"What happened that evening does not reflect my personality," Douchez told the court, adding that he went "far too far".

Douchez also played in France's top division for Toulouse and Rennes before joining PSG in 2011.

He spent five years there and was back-up goalkeeper in four Ligue 1 title-winning campaigns before moving to Lens in 2011.