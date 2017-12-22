Football :  Galtier replaces sacked Bielsa at struggling Lille

news

Relegation-haunted Lille named former Saint-Etienne boss Christophe Galtier on Friday to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa.

The 51-year-old Galtier, who left Saint-Etienne at the end of last season, returns to the club where he played as a defender from 1987-1990.

Lille said in a statement that "they have reached an agreement in principle which will be finalised before the team returns to training on December 29".

Lille are third from bottom of the Ligue 1 table.