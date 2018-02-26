Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Gattuso calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch fire


Football Gattuso calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch fire

Gennaro Gattuso has sparked a fire in AC Milan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Unbeaten in 12 games with five wins in a row AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has transformed the demoralised squad he took over three months ago play

Unbeaten in 12 games with five wins in a row AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has transformed the demoralised squad he took over three months ago

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gennaro Gattuso has sparked a fire in AC Milan.

Unbeaten in 12 games with five wins in a row, the Italian coach has transformed the demoralised squad he took over three months ago from Vincenzo Montella.

Sunday's 2-0 win against AS Roma in the Stadio Olympico was an important one, against a direct European rival which allows AC Milan to dream even of Champions League qualification.

Gattuso's side are just seven points adrift of the last spot for the elite European competition. When he took over fourth place was 11 points away.

"At the end of the match I congratulated the group, but I also said that we have to keep our feet on the ground," said 2006 World Cup winner Gattuso whose appointment last November raised eyebrows.

In Gattuso, the Chinese-owned club -- who spent 230 million euros ($270 million) in last summer's transfer market -- turned to a member of one of their most successful sides, but one with little coaching pedigree who was training Milan's youth team at the time of his appointment.

But the former defensive midfielder, who also spent a season at Scottish club Rangers during his playing career, has proved an astute choice and wants to seize his chance.

"I need to thank (directors Marco) Fassone, (Massimiliano) Mirabelli and (owner) Mr Li (Yonghong) for the opportunity they gave me. I love Milan and they are my priority. It's like a family for me," said the 40-year-old after Sunday's win.

"A beautiful relationship was born between me and these guys."

The secret? Hard work

But what is the secret that has got the seven-time European champions winning consistently again.

Players say AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso's recipe of hard work is the secret that has got the seven-time European champions winning consistently again play

Players say AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso's recipe of hard work is the secret that has got the seven-time European champions winning consistently again

(AFP/File)

For the players the answer is simple - hard work.

"Gattuso is making us work harder, especially on tactics," explained Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, 21.

"With Montella we did very little work in training, but it's different with Gattuso and you can see the results on the pitch.

"It's like a family here and the results are arriving."

Patrick Cutrone, 20, who scored the opener on Sunday for his 13th goal in all competitions his season, added: "It's an important win, one that will make a difference.

"The coach really cares about the squad and we've come together under him. We are really united now.

"Gattuso made us understand from the first day what it means to wear this jersey," added left-back Davide Calabria, who scored the second goal against Roma.

"The winning mentality that Gattuso brings is incredible, as he focuses on every detail. We are working with great intensity."

Older players have benefited as Giacomo Bonaventura has scored five goals under Gattuso. Their defensive base is also strong with just four goals conceded in the last 12 games.

AC Milan will play Lazio in Wednesday's Italian Cup semi-final back in the Stadio Olympico, Inter Milan in next weekend's derby clash and Arsenal in the Europa League round of 16 on March 8.

"From tomorrow the head goes to the Lazio," said Gattuso. "We are playing something important and we will think about the (Milan) derby from Thursday.

"Has Arsenal lost today (League Cup final)? We are not Manchester City, we have to put on a helmet and go to battle."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ex-players tackle dementia in football-mad Spain Football Ex-players tackle dementia in football-mad Spain
Football: Pochettino defends 'diving' Dele as Kane saves Spurs Football Pochettino defends 'diving' Dele as Kane saves Spurs
Football: Sky's the limit for Pep's Manchester City slickers Football Sky's the limit for Pep's Manchester City slickers
Football: Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata Football Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach
Football: PSG coach 'optimistic' injured Neymar will recover to face Real Football PSG coach 'optimistic' injured Neymar will recover to face Real

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
2 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
3 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
4 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to...bullet
5 Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at...bullet
7 Football Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile fire Lazio third, Juve...bullet
8 Football Salah takes Liverpool to second, West Brom in dangerbullet
9 Football Juventus Serie A game snowed off as blizzard...bullet
10 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku has only scored once...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
3 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
7 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
8 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Big chill: Juventus' players warm up under heavy snowfall before the match against Atalanta in Turin was called off
Football Juventus snowed off, Lazio go third as AC Milan stall Roma
Take that: Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa celebrates after giving his team the lead in Seville
Football Griezmann hat-trick as Atletico trounce Sevilla, cut gap on Barcelona
Neymar was visibly in pain after turning his ankle, making him a doubt for the Real match
Football Neymar injury mars PSG victory over Marseille
Roll and out: Olympiakos' Spanish coach Oscar Garcia reacts after being hit in the face by a toilet roll
Football Police guard for coach injured by toilet roll at Greek game