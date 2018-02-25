Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Greek match postponed after coach injured by toilet roll


Football Greek match postponed after coach injured by toilet roll

Sunday's Greek Super League derby between PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos was called off after Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia was struck in the face by a toilet roll thrown by a spectator minutes before kick-off.

  • Published:
Toilet roll stops play: Olympiakos' Spanish coach Oscar Garcia reacts after being hit in the face by a toilet roll thrown by a PAOK fan prior to the Greek Super League match in Thessaloniki on Sunday. The match was postponed play

Toilet roll stops play: Olympiakos' Spanish coach Oscar Garcia reacts after being hit in the face by a toilet roll thrown by a PAOK fan prior to the Greek Super League match in Thessaloniki on Sunday. The match was postponed

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sunday's Greek Super League derby between PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos was called off after Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia was struck in the face by a toilet roll thrown by a spectator minutes before kick-off.

Garcia left Toumba Stadium for a local hospital to seek treatment for a bloodied lip.

The incident prompted the Olympiakos team to leave the pitch in protest before riots erupted outside the ground.

"I took my team and left. Goodbye," angry Olympiakos vice-president and general director Savvas Theodoridis told referee Alexandros Aretopoulos.

However, PAOK communications director Kyriakos Kyriakos said: "It was obvious that Olympiakos came here with that goal (to suspend the match). They have been provoking for 30 years now. They came to scream and to provoke."

Raining rolls: PAOK's supporters throw toilet rolls and other objects onto the pitch play

Raining rolls: PAOK's supporters throw toilet rolls and other objects onto the pitch

(AFP)

Angry PAOK fans leaving the stadium then clashed with police who used tear gas to quell the violence.

PAOK are the league leaders and have a nine-point advantage over third-place Olympiakos who have won the last seven straight league titles.

Aretopoulos was finishing his report with the match most likely to be officially suspended leading to a possible heavy punishment for PAOK, which may include a loss of points as well as a fine.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ex-players tackle dementia in football-mad Spain Football Ex-players tackle dementia in football-mad Spain
Football: Gattuso calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch fire Football Gattuso calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch fire
Football: Pochettino defends 'diving' Dele as Kane saves Spurs Football Pochettino defends 'diving' Dele as Kane saves Spurs
Football: Sky's the limit for Pep's Manchester City slickers Football Sky's the limit for Pep's Manchester City slickers
Football: Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata Football Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
2 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
3 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
4 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to...bullet
5 Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at...bullet
7 Football Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile fire Lazio third, Juve...bullet
8 Football Salah takes Liverpool to second, West Brom in dangerbullet
9 Football Juventus Serie A game snowed off as blizzard...bullet
10 Football Englishman Lookman shines but Leipzig crash...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
8 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Neymar was visibly in pain after turning his ankle, making him a doubt for the Real match
Football PSG coach 'optimistic' injured Neymar will recover to face Real
Big chill: Juventus' players warm up under heavy snowfall before the match against Atalanta in Turin was called off
Football Juventus snowed off, Lazio go third as AC Milan stall Roma
Take that: Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa celebrates after giving his team the lead in Seville
Football Griezmann hat-trick as Atletico trounce Sevilla, cut gap on Barcelona
Neymar was visibly in pain after turning his ankle, making him a doubt for the Real match
Football Neymar injury mars PSG victory over Marseille