Football :  Guardiola calls on Spain to note Catalonia result

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Friday called on Spain's central government to take heed after it was defeated by Catalan separatists in regional elections.

The separatists won an overall majority on Thursday in a vote called by Spain's government after weeks of turmoil triggered by an independence referendum in October.

Guardiola has voiced his support for imprisoned Catalan politicians and for the past two months has worn a yellow ribbon to highlight their plight.

"Now the rest of Spain must try to understand the reality that, yesterday, Catalonia showed clearly what it wants. Yesterday was a legal election and the people of Catalonia, with the vote, expressed what they are," the former Barcelona player and coach said.

"What I want is the people who are still in jail to go out as soon as possible because it's not fair, and the politicians can start to make politics. So, please, start to talk.

"Forget about the judges and try to do the best for Catalonia and Spain. That is what everybody wants."

Separatists had hailed the election as a potential moment of truth on Catalonia's independence question, a hugely divisive issue for the wealthy northeast region.

However there was a sense Friday that it had raised new questions, such as how the separatists planned to govern.