Football :  Iceland's Hallfredsson extends Udinese deal


Iceland international Emil Hallfredsson has extended his contract with Serie A side Udinese until June 30, 2020, the Italian club announced on Friday.

  Published:
Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson (L), pictured in action in September 2017, has spent most of his professional career in Serie A play

Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson (L), pictured in action in September 2017, has spent most of his professional career in Serie A

(AFP/File)
The 33-year-old centre-back -- in his second season with the north-eastern outfit -- made his 50th appearance for the club in the Italian Cup loss midweek against Napoli.

"We're happy to continue our journey together with Hallfredsson," said club director general Franco Collavino announcing the two-year extension.

"It's significant that this signature arrives a few days after his fiftieth appearance in our shirt.

"Hallfredsson has shown that he can make a great contribution with his experience and we consider him a valuable element for what he can give on the pitch and in the dressing room, as well as being an example and a reference point for the many young people who are part of our project."

The 61-times capped player helped make history for Iceland by reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 and qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time in Russia next year.

Hallfredsson has spent most of his professional career in Serie A after joining Reggina in 2007 from Norwegian club FK Lyn, followed by a brief loan stint at English club Barnsley, and a five-year stay in Verona until 2016.

Udinese are currently sitting tenth in Serie A, 21 points behind leaders Napoli.

