Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Jesus could make early Man City return in League Cup final


Football Jesus could make early Man City return in League Cup final

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could make a shock return for Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal but Pep Guardiola has doubts over Raheem Sterling's fitness for the Wembley showpiece.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be back on the field for the English League Cup final play

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be back on the field for the English League Cup final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could make a shock return for Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal but Pep Guardiola has doubts over Raheem Sterling's fitness for the Wembley showpiece.

Brazil international Jesus has not featured for the Premier League leaders since he suffered a knee ligament injury against Crystal Palace on December 31.

However, he has returned to training and Guardiola, chasing his first silverware for the club, revealed the 20-year-old is in contention to face the Gunners at Wembley.

"We'll see on Saturday. It is the third training session for Gabriel and every day is better," said the City boss, who saw his side's quadruple dreams ended by an FA Cup fifth-round defeat at the hands of League One Wigan earlier this week.

"He's so important. When people say about four titles, you have to be everything going well, when your full-back is injured six months, it's more difficult, without Gabriel it's so difficult.

"Sergio Aguero has been incredible, but sometimes you need to be fresh. At Wigan we could have played two up front in the last minutes if Gabriel had been on the bench -- now we have that chance with Gabriel."

England forward Sterling, who is struggling with a muscle injury, will be assessed ahead of the match.

Bravo in goal

Guardiola also confirmed that he will stick with Claudio Bravo in goal for the final, having used the Chilean in the competition ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Ederson.

"The fans have an opinion but I'm the manager," Guardiola said. "You put all the fans in front of me and everyone has their opinion but we are here for the club.

"Against Wolves he had three one-on-ones, saved three penalties, he deserves to play in the final and he's going to play.

"The locker room is important in the final and without him we would not be here. He's going to play."

Guardiola dismissed suggestions that victory over Arsenal could usher in an era of dominance for City similar to the period he enjoyed at Barcelona.

"Not even in Barcelona when we won the first title in the cup did I expect to win 14 titles in four years," said Guardiola. "I'm more pragmatic.

"I think in football it's a big mistake to think what might happen in the next three years. It’s a big mistake for our heads, our targets, it makes no sense.

"When people asked in the beginning, about winning four titles (this season), I said of course we'll try, but the big teams have not been able to do that -- the big Liverpools, the big Uniteds, the big Arsenals, the big Chelseas.

Claudio Bravo, who saved the final penalty in a shootout against Leicester, will be in goal for Manchester City in the League Cup final play

Claudio Bravo, who saved the final penalty in a shootout against Leicester, will be in goal for Manchester City in the League Cup final

(AFP/File)

"So why should I think we can do it? We have a final and we try to do what we have done.

"Then after, in the Premier League, we have six games to be champions in the most prestigious tournament in this country. Then we'll see next year. Then at the end of our time together we will see what we have done."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash
Football: French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
5 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La...bullet
9 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
10 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
4 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba impressed his manager when he came off the bench in Sevills
Football Mourinho respects Pogba's 'professionalism' amid reports of row