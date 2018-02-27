Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Liverpool 'can beat anyone', says Mane


Sadio Mane says Liverpool "can beat any team in the world" as Jurgen Klopp's men chase the Premier League runners-up spot and eye the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have scored 66 goals between them this season play

(AFP/File)
Liverpool are third in the table, two points behind Manchester United after just one defeat in their past 19 Premier League matches and are virtually guaranteed progress in Europe after a 5-0 first-leg win over Porto in the last 16.

Klopp's side have scored 103 goals in all competitions this season with their forward line of Mane, 31-goal Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino tearing opposition defences apart.

"I can sense that the club is moving in the right direction," Mane told Liverpool's official matchday programme.

"There were a couple of difficult years at Liverpool a while back but those things happen to every single club in the world.

"At the moment we are in a good way so everything is possible. I think we have improved a lot in the past few months. We know that on our day we can beat any team in the world."

The Senegal forward said the team spirit at Anfield was good and confidence among the players was sky-high.

"Every single player is always very happy playing with each other," he said. "We always try to help each other and we work as a team.

"I think that is the team's power and the team's purpose. Every single player would love to play in this team."

The forward believes the arrival of club-record signing Virgil van Dijk, who became the world's most expensive defender last month at £75 million ($104 million) has already made a difference.

"He's a great player and I know him very well because he was my teammate when I was at Southampton too," Mane said.

"He is a very good addition for us and we are very happy to have him in the team."

