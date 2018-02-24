Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Rafinha hoping to make Inter move permanent


Football Rafinha hoping to make Inter move permanent

Brazil midfielder Rafinha said Saturday he wants to make his loan move to Inter Milan permanent this summer after taking advice from Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez before leaving Spain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian midfielder Rafinha wants to make his move to Inter Inter Milan permanent play

Brazilian midfielder Rafinha wants to make his move to Inter Inter Milan permanent

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil midfielder Rafinha said Saturday he wants to make his loan move to Inter Milan permanent this summer after taking advice from Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez before leaving Spain.

The 25-year-old -- who was out eight months last year with a knee injury -- is on six months loan from Barca and Inter have an option to buy for a reported 35 million euro ($43 million).

"Leo Messi, Luis Suarez and others all told me that I was going to a big world class club with a lot of history behind it," Rafinha told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"I was going crazy thinking about (Brazil's) Ronaldo and Adriano (when they were at Inter).

"I was already enchanted by the San Siro when empty, but with the fans in there too, it's a unique stadium."

Despite making just four appearances off the bench so far Rafinha said he was progressing at his own pace and looking forward to the Milan derby next weekend.

"Certain little pains are normal after months out of action. (Coach) Luciano Spalletti's idea of using me as a substitute for the moment is very intelligent. I do feel ready to start if needed and if he asks, I will be up for that.

"The Milan Derby is a game the whole world talks about, it's on the same level as Barcelona-Real Madrid or River Plate-Boca Juniors."

"I want to continue here next season," he continued. "I see myself staying at Inter, because I didn't just come here thinking to recover my form and then return to Barcelona. Of course, then obviously my future depends on what Inter decide."

Rafinha is no stranger to Italy, as his father is Mazinho, who played for Lecce and Fiorentina in the early 1990s.

"My father confirmed to me that there are a lot of tactics in this tournament. It's like a university of football."

Rafinha knows Inter captain Mauro Icardi from their time in Barcelona's youth academy and now wants to contribute to the three-time European champions' return to the Champions League.

"We've got everything it takes to achieve a Champions League spot," he added despite Inter's recent struggles which have seen them slump to fifth in Serie A.

Rafinha -- whose older brother Thiago plays for Bayern Munich and the Spanish national side -- joined Barcelona aged 13 and rose through the ranks. He has scored one goal in two games for Brazil but injuries blighted his Barca first team chances.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Salah takes Liverpool to second, West Brom in danger Football Salah takes Liverpool to second, West Brom in danger
Football: Lewandowski, Heynckes miss records as Bayern held Football Lewandowski, Heynckes miss records as Bayern held
Football: Ronaldo strikes twice as Real thump Alaves Football Ronaldo strikes twice as Real thump Alaves
Football: Lewandowski's change of agent fuels fresh Real rumours Football Lewandowski's change of agent fuels fresh Real rumours
Football: Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second Football Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second
Manchester United: Romelu Lukaku has only scored once against a top 10 side all season Manchester United Romelu Lukaku has only scored once against a top 10 side all season

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
2 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify for...bullet
5 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
9 Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley...bullet
10 Transfer News 5 things Sulley Muntari can offer...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
6 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
10 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of...bullet

Football

Neymar has scored 19 Ligue 1 goals in as many matches since his world-record move from Barcelona
Football Neymar fit for PSG squad against Marseille
Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi has a knee injury and will miss the Champions League second leg with Tottenham
Football Bernardeschi to miss Spurs clash with surgery likely
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be eager to get his hands on a trophy, even if it would have been fourth on the list of his priorities when the campaign began
Football Arsenal stand in way of Pep's first Man City silverware
Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino has compared Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (L) with Diego Maradona, calling him "a genius of football"
Football 'As good as Maradona': Tottenham boss hails Dembele