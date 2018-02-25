Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Skriniar, Ranocchia rescue dire Inter against Benevento


Football Skriniar, Ranocchia rescue dire Inter against Benevento

Milan Skriniar and Andrea Ranocchia nodded crisis-hit Inter Milan back up into third place in Serie A on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-0 win over bottom club Benevento.

  • Published:
Perfect finish: Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia celebrates after scoring against Benevento play

Perfect finish: Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia celebrates after scoring against Benevento

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Milan Skriniar and Andrea Ranocchia nodded crisis-hit Inter Milan back up into third place in Serie A on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-0 win over bottom club Benevento.

It was only Luciano Spalletti's side's second win in two months and moves them up one point ahead of AS Roma who take on AC Milan on Sunday with Lazio a futher point back in fifth ahead of their game at Sassuolo.

Inter Milan are 15 points behind leaders Napoli, who travel to Cagliari on Monday with champions Juventus, a point off top spot, hosting Atalanta on Sunday.

"Clearly, at this moment we are not playing with much character or quality," said Spalletti.

"Because of the initial expectations, there is much pressure and tension around the lads.

"They made a lot of mistakes, but you could tell they played with heart. It's difficult to focus with your head at times like this, but the heart can find a way.

"I think we deserved the victory, albeit with a struggle, but it was deserved."

Rafinha got his first start since his move from Barcelona last month, with Ivan Perisic returning, but captain Mauro Icardi and Joao Miranda started on the bench.

However, the jeers of the 45,000 crowd at the San Siro started within minutes as Inter struggled.

The visitors -- looking for their first ever point on the road and boosted by last week's 3-2 win over Crotone -- had matched Inter early with Samir Handanovic parrying a Massimo Coda goalbound shot and Enrico Brignola threatening.

Benevento had penalty appeals for a Ranocchia tackle on Danilo Cataldi waved off after a viewing of the video assistant referee (VAR).

Karamoh unlocks victory

Rafinha was replaced by Yann Karamoh after 65 minutes with the 19-year-old French player earning the corner from which the opening goal emerged with Slovak Skriniar heading in to the delight of the crowd.

Three minutes later defender Ranocchia -- who spent last season on loan at Hull City -- nodded in the second much to the obvious relief of Spalletti on the sidelines.

"It's an important result because it gets us past a mental block," said Ranocchia.

"Now we want to better prepare next week's derby match against AC Milan."

Benevento -- who have now conceded 60 goals this season -- ended the game with 10 men with Nicolas Viola sent off after receving two yellow cards.

"Being able to take Inter on openly and play this well at San Siro is already a good sign for the future, now hopefully points can follow too," said Benevento coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Earlier Bologna ended Genoa's three-match winning streak with Mattia Destro scoring and setting up Cesar Falletti's second in a 2-0 win.

Genoa had beaten Inter, Lazio and Chievo on the trot but paid for defensive errors at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

Destro opened four minutes after the break and crossed to Falletti for his first Serie A goal as Bologna, in 11th, followed on from last week's win over Sassuolo to stay two places ahead of Genoa in the table.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo to miss five weeks Football Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo to miss five weeks
Dubai International Cup: Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win 2018 Dubai International Cup Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win 2018 Dubai International Cup
WAFU Women's Zone B Cup: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Football: Marseille's Pele will attempt to shut out PSG's superstar Football Marseille's Pele will attempt to shut out PSG's superstar
Football: Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach Football Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach
Football: Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead Football Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
2 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
5 Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari...bullet
6 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
7 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley...bullet
9 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
8 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
9 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

First timer: Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates his first Barcelona league goal in Saturday's rout of Girona
Football Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal
Upside down feeling: Toulouse midfielder Yannick Cahuzac sees Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar take a tumble
Football Frustrated Monaco coach wants VAR after controversial penalty
Agony: Robert Lewandowski feels the pain as Bayern Munich are held 0-0 by Hertha Berlin
Football Lewandowski, Heynckes miss records as Bayern held
Former Italy head coach Antonio Conte, now coaching Chelsea, is among those linked to the coaching job
Football 'Surprise names' in line for Italy coaching job