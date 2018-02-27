Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Snow hampering Juventus and Milan Italian Cup preparations


Football Snow hampering Juventus and Milan Italian Cup preparations

Snow permitting, holders Juventus will take on Atalanta in the Italian Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday with AC Milan looking to complete their Roman conquest against Lazio.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juventus and Atalanta's Serie A game in Turin on February 25, 2018 was postponed because of snowy conditions play

Juventus and Atalanta's Serie A game in Turin on February 25, 2018 was postponed because of snowy conditions

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Snow permitting, holders Juventus will take on Atalanta in the Italian Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday with AC Milan looking to complete their Roman conquest against Lazio.

Italy has been gripped by snow and icy weather in recent days.

Juventus and Atalanta's Serie A game in Turin on Sunday was postponed because of the conditions, with more snowfall predicted in northern Italy during the week.

The capital was not spared either with rare snowfall paralysing Rome on Monday, a day after AC Milan beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A.

Gennaro Gattuso's Milan remained in the capital ahead of the midweek game against Lazio -- if they win, they will be back in Rome for the final on May 9.

"Lazio are a difficult side to tackle, they are set-up well with quality players, we have to be careful," said Gattuso.

Rare snowfall paralysing Rome on February 26, 2018, a day after AC Milan beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A play

Rare snowfall paralysing Rome on February 26, 2018, a day after AC Milan beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A

(AFP)

Five-time winners Milan -- who last held aloft the Cup in 2003 -- were held 0-0 by Lazio in the first leg in the San Siro but have been boosted by Sunday night's win in the Stadio Olimpico.

Three-in-a-row holders Juventus are pushing for a 13th title and have a 1-0 lead from the first-leg thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's third-minute goal in Bergamo.

With a vital Champions League last 16 second leg next week against Tottenham at Wembley, Higuain is unlikely to be risked after picking up an ankle sprain in the derby win over Torino a week ago.

Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi are also still out, with Paulo Dybala named on the bench before Sunday's postponed game.

Atalanta -- whose only Cup victory was back in 1963 -- knocked out Serie A leaders Napoli en route to the semi-finals.

Milan are on a 12-match unbeaten run, including five wins on the trot in all competitions, and are now back in contention for a Champions League spot.

Lazio have won the Cup six times, most recently in 2013, and are also riding high after moving up to third in Serie A with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

Both sides were unable to train outside on Monday because of the weather, much to Gattuso's frustration.

"We're a bit annoyed: snow hadn't been seen in Rome for years. We've worked in the gym, but I'd have preferred us to work on the pitch," said Gattuso.

"We must recover our energy and think about our upcoming games. We're going to play every three days."

Italian Cup, semi-final, second leg fixtures (all times GMT):

Juventus v Atalanta (1630)

Juventus lead 1-0 from the first leg

Lazio v AC Milan (1945)

First leg finished 0-0

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bold Claim: Mohammed Polo better than Messi, says JE Sarpong Bold Claim Mohammed Polo better than Messi, says JE Sarpong
Football: Five things you may have missed in Serie A Football Five things you may have missed in Serie A
Football: Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal, serious doubt to face Real Football Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal, serious doubt to face Real
Football: Napoli crush Cagliari to pull clear in Serie A Football Napoli crush Cagliari to pull clear in Serie A
Football: Fans boycott Monday match as Dortmund held by Augsburg Football Fans boycott Monday match as Dortmund held by Augsburg
Football: Is a weak Bundesliga hurting Bayern in Europe? Football Is a weak Bundesliga hurting Bayern in Europe?

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on...bullet
7 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
9 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan...bullet
10 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi-...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
7 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
8 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
9 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics...bullet
10 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of...bullet

Football

Coman suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's goalless draw against Hertha Berlin
Football Bayern winger Coman undergoes ankle surgery
A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
 
Football Minister brands arrested PAOK fan 'idiot' over thrown paper roll
The Gold Cup tournament will increase from 12 to 16 teams as part of an effort to improve standards across the region, CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani said
Football CONCACAF Gold Cup set for expansion