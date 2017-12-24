Football :  Southampton's Austin charged with violent conduct

news

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been hit with a violent conduct charge after he kicked Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face.

Lossl was left with a bloodied face and a suspected broken nose following the incident in Saturday's 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

Austin avoided punishment for the incident at the time, but could now face a retrospective ban from the Football Association.

He was given until 1700 GMT on Sunday to respond to the charge.

In-form Austin netted Southampton's opener midway through the first half against Huddersfield, but came off with a hamstring injury after the interval.

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed Austin is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the Christmas fixtures.