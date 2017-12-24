Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Southampton's Austin charged with violent conduct


Football Southampton's Austin charged with violent conduct

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been hit with a violent conduct charge after he kicked Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Southampton striker Charlie Austin goes past West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster during a Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 21, 2017 play

Southampton striker Charlie Austin goes past West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster during a Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 21, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been hit with a violent conduct charge after he kicked Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face.

Lossl was left with a bloodied face and a suspected broken nose following the incident in Saturday's 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

Austin avoided punishment for the incident at the time, but could now face a retrospective ban from the Football Association.

He was given until 1700 GMT on Sunday to respond to the charge.

In-form Austin netted Southampton's opener midway through the first half against Huddersfield, but came off with a hamstring injury after the interval.

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed Austin is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the Christmas fixtures.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Statement: Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts draw Statement Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts draw
In Kumasi: Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding Kotoko to goalless draw In Kumasi Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding Kotoko to goalless draw
Football: Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick Football Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick
Football: Real president Perez insists 2017 a 'great year' despite Barca blip Football Real president Perez insists 2017 a 'great year' despite Barca blip
Emmanuel Eboue: Ex-Arsenal defender now sleeps on friend's floor and can't afford washing machine Emmanuel Eboue Ex-Arsenal defender now sleeps on friend's floor and can't afford washing machine
Football: Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday Football Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue
Fan Love: 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017
Football: Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017



Top Articles

1 Premier league Watch Jordan Ayew's sublime equaliser for Swansea Citybullet
2 Statement Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts drawbullet
3 Premier League Atsu, Ayew score as Newcastle beat West Ham United in...bullet
4 Home Support Mohamed Salah builds pitches and helps couples get...bullet
5 La Liga Messi inspires Barcelona to emphatic 0-3 win at Real Madridbullet
6 Official Kotoko complete signing of ex-Aduana Stars dependable...bullet
7 Ghana @60 Cup Hearts cannot wait to avenge Kumasi Asante...bullet
8 Ghana@60 Anniversary Hearts to face Kotoko on December 24bullet
9 In Kumasi Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding...bullet
10 Premier league Jordan Ayew secures Swansea City point...bullet

Top Videos

1 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
2 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
4 Video Counntryman Songo slam Obour and Manasseh over Ebony’s criticismbullet
5 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
6 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
7 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player of...bullet
8 Video Impressive Ike Quartey stops opponent in round onebullet
9 Football Premier league team of the week - Dec 4bullet
10 Football Tony Yeboah’s Bundesliga record equaled by...bullet

Football

The South Africa-Zimbabwe Test match at Port Elizabeth will be the first to be played in South Africa
Football New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe
Barcelona's forward Luis Suarez celebrates
Football Five conclusions from Barcelona's El Clasico cruise
Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers said of their 3-0 victory over Aberdeen, "I thought it was a very convincing win"
Football Rodgers salutes Celtic spirit
Chelsea's striker Michy Batshuayi (L) challenges Everton's defender Michael Keane (R) on December 23, 2017
Football Chelsea's Conte defiant over Batshuayi snub