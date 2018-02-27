Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Swansea set up potential Spurs Cup quarter-final


Football Swansea set up potential Spurs Cup quarter-final

Swansea booked an FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Tottenham Hotspur or Rochdale as manager Carlos Carvalhal beat his old side Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in a fifth-round replay on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jordan Ayew scored the crucial opening goal as Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea beat the manager's former club play

Jordan Ayew scored the crucial opening goal as Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea beat the manager's former club

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Swansea booked an FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Tottenham Hotspur or Rochdale as manager Carlos Carvalhal beat his old side Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in a fifth-round replay on Tuesday.

Carvalhal was sacked by Wednesday on Christmas Eve after two-and-a-half years in charge and had claimed he would rather the first meeting between the sides had gone straight to penalties than a replay.

However, the Premier League side's greater reserves proved their worth as both sides again named much-changed sides with survival in their respective leagues top of their priority list.

A Carvalhal double substitution at half-time swung the tie in the hosts' favour as Jordan Ayew came off the bench to break the deadlock 10 minutes into the second period.

Nathan Dyer then made the game safe 10 minutes from time when he slotted home Tammy Abraham's pass.

Spurs host Rochdale for the final place in the last eight at Wembley on Wednesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Real Madrid beaten by another Catalan club Ghana Premier League Real Madrid beaten by another Catalan club
Ghana Premier League: Gt. Olympics place another injunction on the GPL Ghana Premier League Gt. Olympics place another injunction on the GPL
Football: Olympiakos coach Garcia keen to forget paper roll injury Football Olympiakos coach Garcia keen to forget paper roll injury
Football: Free-scoring Rangers close gap on Celtic Football Free-scoring Rangers close gap on Celtic
Football: Real's PSG preparations hit by surprise Espanyol defeat Football Real's PSG preparations hit by surprise Espanyol defeat
Football: Juventus v Atalanta snowed-off game rescheduled for March 14 Football Juventus v Atalanta snowed-off game rescheduled for March 14

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that...bullet
2 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt...bullet
4 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has announced his new club and...bullet
5 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
6 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League This is how much Kotoko paid Steve...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the...bullet
9 Transfer News Richmond Boakye signs 3 year deal with...bullet
10 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
3 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Neymar's every move in his first season in the French capital has been closely scrutinised
Football From fanfare and riches to tears and injuries - Neymar's PSG soap opera
Gerard Moreno's shot deep into injury-time flew past Keylor Navas to send Real Madrid to a shock defeat
Football Sloppy Real undone by Espanyol and late Gerard strike
AC Milan is still in the running for the Europa League and Italian Cup
Football Cash-strapped AC Milan say financial losses down
Barcelona's Gerard Pique said, "As a player, I am moved that my club has decided to enter e-sport. I'm sure they will be a great opponent for all the other teams"
Football Barca eSport team set to face other major clubs