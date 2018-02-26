Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager


Football Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

Arsenal's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry said it would be a "dream" to manage the club, whose season is threatening to unravel after their capitulation to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has already moved into coaching, working with the Belgian national team play

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has already moved into coaching, working with the Belgian national team

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry said it would be a "dream" to manage the club, whose season is threatening to unravel after their capitulation to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Arsene Wenger's side crumbled 3-0 at Wembley on Sunday and languish 10 points off the top four in the Premier League, with the Europa League their only chance of silverware this season.

Wenger is under contract at Arsenal until 2019 but a failure to qualify for the Champions League for a second straight year would ramp up pressure for him to step down.

Asked on-air after the game about whether replacing Wenger would appeal to him, the Sky Sports pundit, who is also a member of Belgium's coaching staff, said: "I still have a job to do with Belgium, but let's see what's going to happen.

"It will be a dream for me, but I'm still with Belgium.

"Interested? Yes, who wouldn't be? But I can't talk about that out of respect for the man that is in charge still and my job that I'm doing right now with Belgium. But who wouldn't be interested?"

Henry, who was brought to Arsenal by Wenger in 1999, believes a lack of consistency is the key to the club's troubles, with the Gunners having lost six games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

"With Arsene, what is difficult is when you have bad momentum," the 40-year-old told Sky Sports News on Monday.

"The consistency is not always there and you need to be consistent. You need to also sometimes have some good games away from home.

"The feeling with the fans is that you cannot brag about the win because next week we might be in trouble.

"What's difficult when you start to lose is getting that energy and commitment back. When you don't win the league for a long time -- 14 years running -- that doesn't help."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tamale City FC: Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club Tamale City FC Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club
Football: Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China Football Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China
Premier League: Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea
Football: Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe Football Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe
Football: Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon Football Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon
Adwoa Bayor: Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job Adwoa Bayor Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coachbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Academy This is how Lizzy Sports Academy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Michy Batshuayi has hit out at fans on Twitter over racist abuse
Football UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse
A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful
Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues