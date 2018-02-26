Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse


Football UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse

European football's governing body UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Atalanta on Monday over monkey chants directed at Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michy Batshuayi has hit out at fans on Twitter over racist abuse play

Michy Batshuayi has hit out at fans on Twitter over racist abuse

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

European football's governing body UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Atalanta on Monday over monkey chants directed at Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi.

Belgian international forward Batshuayi accused some Atalanta fans of targeting him with racist abuse during Dortmund's Europa League clash against the Italians last week.

The 24-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, wrote on Twitter on Thursday: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands... really?!"

UEFA said its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body would deal with the case on March 22.

It's not the first time Atalanta fans have been accused of dishing out racist abuse to an opposition player.

In January, the club was hit with a suspended one-match partial stand closure after Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly was subjected to such abuse.

Following the Dortmund game, Atalanta president Antonio Percassi had said: "I'll be honest, I didn't hear them. If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen."

Italian football has long had a problem with racist chanting from supporters.

In January, Juventus's France international midfielder Blaise Matuidi was targeted by fans in a match against Cagliari.

Both Atalanta and Dortmund have also been charged by UEFA over their fans' setting off fireworks and throwing objects onto the pitch.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tamale City FC: Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club Tamale City FC Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club
Football: Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China Football Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China
Premier League: Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea
Football: Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe Football Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe
Football: Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon Football Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon
Adwoa Bayor: Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job Adwoa Bayor Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch firebullet
7 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coachbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Academy This is how Lizzy Sports Academy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful
Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues
PSG are sweating on Neymar's fitness ahead of next week's Real Madrid clash
Football PSG sweat over Neymar injury ahead of Real Madrid clash