Football :  Wolves cement lead, Bristol City held after Cup heroics


Football :  Wolves cement lead, Bristol City held after Cup heroics

Championship leaders Wolves maintained their charge towards the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Ipswich, while Bristol City settled for a 1-1 draw at QPR just days after their shock success against Manchester United.

(AFP/File)
Ivan Cavaleiro's first half goal at Molineux moved Wolves seven points clear of second placed Cardiff, who lost 2-0 at Bolton thanks to Gary Madine's 75th-minute penalty and Josh Vela's goal.

Three days after beating 2-1 Manchester United in the League Cup quarter-finals, Bristol City fell 1-0 behind at Loftus Road when Aden Flint put through his own net.

But Bobby Reid levelled from the spot to keep Lee Johnson's side firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Derby are making a serious push for the top two and three goals in the space of five first-half minutes helped them beat Millwall 3-0.

David Nugent scored twice and Matej Vydra bagged his 14th of the season to leave the Rams third, three points behind Cardiff.

Leeds are in the play-off places after they beat Hull 1-0 thanks to Pablo Hernandez, who cashed in on a horrible error from City keeper Allan McGregor.

Two under-fire managers went head-to-head at Hillsborough and it was Garry Monk's Middlesbrough who came from behind to beat Carlos Carvalhal's Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.

Ross Wallace put Wednesday ahead and when Grant Leadbitter missed a spot-kick it looked like being the home side's day.

But Jonny Howson scored almost immediately after the penalty miss and then Ryan Shotton won it with seven minutes left.

Sheyi Ojo earned Fulham a 2-1 win over Barnsley after Floyd Ayite and Tom Bradshaw had traded goals, while Paul Huntington cancelled out Ben Brereton's strike as Preston drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest.

Birmingham slipped to the foot of the table after a 1-1 draw at improving Sunderland.

Sam Gallagher put City ahead, Lewis Grabban equalised and then Gallagher was sent off to end Birmingham's hopes of an away win.

Burton sprung a surprise as they won 2-1 at Reading. Tom Flanagan put them ahead just before the break and, although Mo Barrow got Reading level, Tom Naylor won it for Nigel Clough's men.

