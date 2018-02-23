Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Wydad set to stretch Moroccan winning run as VAR debuts


Football Wydad set to stretch Moroccan winning run as VAR debuts

Wydad Casablanca should continue a run of Moroccan successes Saturday by lifting the CAF Super Cup, the first match in Africa to use the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
TP Mazembe will try to add the CAF Super Cup to the African Confederations Cup when they meet Wydad in Casablanca play

TP Mazembe will try to add the CAF Super Cup to the African Confederations Cup when they meet Wydad in Casablanca

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wydad Casablanca should continue a run of Moroccan successes Saturday by lifting the CAF Super Cup, the first match in Africa to use the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

The Casablanca club won the CAF Champions League last November, the same month that the national team qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Morocco then hosted and won the African Nations Championship for home-based footballers this month by thrashing Nigeria 4-0 in the final.

Now it the turn of Wydad again to try and bring more glory to the kingdom, which has been ranked among the top 10 African football nations for decades.

They face TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the one-off Super Cup match, an annual showdown between the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup title-holders.

In 25 previous match-ups, 22 have been won by the African champions, and the reason is not hard to find.

Neutral venues were used for three seasons before being scrapped because of poor crowd support and CAF gave the Champions League winners home advantage rather than adopt a two-leg approach.

Crowds swelled, with several matches attracting 80,000 spectators, but visiting teams struggled with only two succeeding.

Most matches have been close encounters, though, with penalty shootouts deciding eight while nine others were settled by one-goal margins.

The Casablanca match offers veteran Wydad coach Faouzi Benzarti, a Tunisian, the chance to become the outright second most successful coach in CAF club competitions.

Portuguese Manuel Jose leads the pack with eight titles during two spells at Al Ahly of Egypt followed by Benzarti, Egyptian Mahmoud el Gohary and Argentine Oscar Fullone with four.

Benzarti, whose previous CAF successes came at Tunisian clubs Esperance and Etoile Sahel, was a recent appointment after poor domestic form cost Champions League-winning coach Hussein Amoutta his job.

Wydad will also show at least one change in personnel from the team that defeated Ahly to win the Champions League with attacker Achraf Bencharki having moved to Saudi Arabia.

Bencharki and winger Mohamed Ounnajem were included the original shortlist for the 2017 Africa-based Footballer of the Year award.

A couple of Mazembe stars, Ivorian goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo and striker Ben Malango, also made the list.

VAR was supposed to debut in Africa last month during the Nations Championship, but trial runs were held instead.

The system involves off-field officials assisting referees with key decisions, including awarding goals and penalties and ruling on offsides, red cards and mistaken identities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash
Football: French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
5 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La...bullet
9 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
10 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
4 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be back on the field for the English League Cup final
Football Jesus could make early Man City return in League Cup final